Saturday Club Hurling Round Up

Saturday seen plenty of club action around the country yet again. There was some super games on show and we have a round up below.

In Limerick, Patrickswell needed scores in the final few minutes to earn a draw with Doon. Aaron Gillane netted a goal, while Kevin O’Brien pointed as Patrickswell booked their place in the semi-final. It was all one way traffic in the opening game at the LIT Gaelic Grounds. Kilmallock defeating Ahane 2-22 to 3-13. Kilmallock had led at the break 2-14 to 0-05.

Sarsfields had a two point in over Douglas in Cork, a late Alan Cadogan proved to little to late for Douglas as they lost out 4-15 to 1-22. In Tipperary, Kilruane McDonaghs beat Moycarkey in a thrilling contest, 3-21 to 2-19. Defending Tipperary and Munster club champions Borris Ileigh driven on by Brendan Maher defeated Burgess 3-23 to 1-14. Meanwhile, Toomevara and Upperchurch/Drombane played out a 1-23 to 3-17 win.

In Kilkenny Bennettsbridge got the better off Danesfort thanks to two goals from Jason Cleere. The Bridge winning 3-16 to 1-17. Portumna were defeated by Castlegar in Galway 4-21 to 1-18, while Turloughmore accounted Oranmore/Maree 1-21 to 0-11. There was plenty of games in the Dublin SHC. St Vincent’s recorded a draw Lucan Sarsfields at Parnell Park, 1-17 each. The win meant Vincent’s topped Group 1. Ballinteer and Oliver Plunketts also played out a draw in the same group 0-20 to 2-14. Na Fianna beat Cuala 3-23 to 2-20, Thomas Davis and Setanta drew 1-17 each. Kilmacud Crokes continued their unblemished record with a 3-23 to 1-13 win over Scoil Ui Chonaill, while 2018 champions Ballyboden accounted for Craobh Chiarain by 10 points.

Ballygunner beat Passage 2-20 to 0-15 in Waterford to maintain their march for a 7th successive county title. The goals came courtesy of Dessie Hutchinson and Michael Mahony. De La Salle proved that goals win game as they beat Abbeyside 3-15 to 1-15. In Wexford, 2018 county champions Naomh Eanna got victory against Ferns 1-16 to 0-13, Aodhan Doyle raising the green flag for the Gorey town side. Sixmilebridge had four points to spare over Whitegate in Clare, while Feakle beat Clarecastle 5-20 to 2-12, Shane McGrath getting 4-10 for Feakle. Kilmaley had a 5 point win over Wolfe Tonnes 4-13 to 1-17.

