Sporting events to be held without spectators

The government is due to announce new measures banning all supporters from attending Irish sports events for the next month.

Previously there had been up to 200 people allowed to attend sporting events that were held outdoors, but with the rise in figures over the last week NEPTH has recommended there should be no one supporters allowed at matches. These measures will be in place up until 13 September.

Revenue for clubs

This will be a huge blow to club GAA teams who had been hoping the number was going to raise to 500 from 200, these clubs depend hugely to gate receipts and will see a huge drop in revenue.

Future events

With Pro 14 rugby and the All Ireland football championship starting back in October its hoped by every fan that the ban on supporters attending Irish sports events will be lifted in the next six to eight weeks.

LiveScores Now Available at VRscores.com