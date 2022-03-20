5,001 total views, 5,001 views today
Sundays GAA- Hurling and Gaelic Football league results and tables. Hurling League semi-finals – Division 1 Wexford v Waterford & Cork v Kilkenny.
Sunday 20 March
Allianz Football League Division 1 round 6
Armagh 0-13 1-13 Kerry Result
Kildare 0-24 1-12 Monaghan, Newbridge Result
Dublin 2-15 2-11 Donegal, Croke Park Result
Allianz Football League Division 2 round 6
Cork 1-16 1-12 Down Result
Derry 0-11 4-11 Galway Result
Clare 0-09 0-10 Meath, Cusack Park Result
Offaly 0-13 2-18 Roscommon Result
Allianz Football League Division 3 round 6
Longford 2-13 0-20 Wicklow Result
Louth 1-12 1-08 Antrim, Ardee Result
Westmeath 1-09 0-12 Fermanagh Result
Allianz Football League Division 4 round 6
London 3-11 1-15 Cavan, Ruislip Result
Waterford 1-10 0-15 Sligo Result
Leitrim 3-09 1-11 Wexford Result
Tipperary 2-16 0-11 Carlow Result
Hurling League semi-finals – Division 1 Wexford v Waterford & Cork v Kilkenny
Relegation match Offaly v Antrim
Division 2A Semi-final: Westmeath v Kerry Final: Down v Westmeath/Kerry
Meath are Relegated
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A round 5
Galway 0-25 1-19 Clare, Pearse Stadium Result
Limerick 4-19 0-17 Offaly Result
Wexford 1-22 1-17 Cork Result
Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B round 5
Kilkenny 2-22 0-21 Waterford Result
Laois 1-23 2-31 Dublin Result
Tipperary 7-28 1-15 Antrim Result
Allianz Hurling League Division 2A round 5
Kildare 0-14 1-21 Westmeath Result
Meath 1-21 2-21 Carlow, Pairc Tailteann Result
Allianz Hurling League Division 2B round 5
Derry 0-25 0-09 London, Celtic Park Result
Mayo 1-12 2-17 Donegal Result
Wicklow 3-17 3-17 Sligo, Aughrim Result
Allianz Hurling League Division 3A round 5
Roscommon 2-24 1-15 Monaghan Result
Tyrone 3-16 2-13 Louth Result
Warwickshire 0-18 5-18 Armagh Result
Allianz Hurling League Division 3B round 5
Leitrim 1-16 2-15 Fermanagh Result
Ladies NFL Division 2 semi-final
Kerry 1-14 1-11 Monaghan Result
Ladies NFL Division 3 semi-finals
Kildare 1-16 4-09 Roscommon Result
Down 3-07 4-12 Wexford; Parnell Park, 3pm
Ladies NFL Division 4 semi-finals
Fermanagh 2-05 1-04 Limerick; Kinnegad, 2pm
Leitrim 1-02 0-05 Offaly, Kinnegad, 4pm
Goal Updates
5:15pm Dean Rock penalty for Dublin
5:00pm Micheal Murphy with the second Donegal GOAL
4:45pm Mikey O’Shea GOAL for Tipperary footballers
4:08pm Niall Scully goal for Dublin
4:01pm Patrick Mcbrearty GOAL for Donegal
4:00pm Conor McCarthy goal for Monaghan
3:48pm Waterford footballers finish with 11 players
3:43pm Leitrim GOAL from play Ryan O’Rourke (44min)
3:23pm David Clifford goal for Kerry
3:14pm Dermot McAleese goal for Antrim footballers
3:08pm Enda Smith GOAL for Roscommon
3;02pm Leitrim goal by Darragh Rooney
2:54pm Tony Kelly with a penalty for Clare hurlers (42min played)
2:50pm Second Kilkenny goal from Billy Ryan
2:46pm Eamonn Dillon with a goal for Dublin hurlers (37min played)
2:30pm Donie Smith a goal for Roscommon footballers
2:27pm Tom O’Connell with a goal for Waterford footballers
2:19pm James Keyes Goal for Laois hurlers
2:17pm mark Keogh with the 4th Tipp goal (20min)
2:16pm Darragh Doherty with the second Longford goal
2:11pm Down GOAL scored by Tiarnan Rushe
2:06pm Micheal Breen with the 3rd Tipp GOAL.(14min)
2:03pm Tomo Culhane GOAL for Galway (40min)
2:01pm Oisin O’Reilly GOAL for Limerick
1:55pm Seamus Kennedy with the second Tipp goal.
1:52pm Conor McDonald goal for Wexford
1:48pm Jason Forde GOAL got Tipp
1:34pm Tomas Leinhen goal for London
1:38pm Dessie Conneely with the 3rd Galway goal
1:28pm Stephen Sherlock goal for Cork
1:25pm Damien Comer with the second Galway goal.
1:10pm Matthew Tierney goal for Galway
12:25 Henry Walsh with a goal for London
12:14 Patrick Lynch goal for Carlow
Updated Sunday 20th March at 5:20pm
|Allianz FL1 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Kerry
|6
|5
|1
|0
|28
|11
|Mayo
|6
|3
|1
|2
|6
|7
|Armagh
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|Donegal
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-9
|5
|Tyrone
|6
|2
|1
|3
|-12
|5
|Monaghan
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-14
|4
|Kildare
|6
|2
|1
|3
|1
|5
|Dublin
|6
|2
|0
|4
|-11
|4
|Allianz FL2 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Galway
|6
|6
|0
|0
|47
|12
|Derry
|6
|4
|1
|1
|25
|9
|Roscommon
|6
|4
|2
|0
|32
|10
|Clare
|6
|1
|2
|3
|-7
|4
|Meath
|6
|2
|2
|2
|-7
|6
|Offaly
|6
|1
|2
|4
|-35
|3
|Down
|6
|0
|1
|4
|-29
|1
|Cork
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-27
|3
|Allianz FL3 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Limerick
|6
|4
|0
|2
|9
|8
|Antrim
|6
|3
|1
|2
|17
|7
|Louth
|6
|4
|1
|1
|7
|9
|Westmeath
|6
|3
|1
|2
|11
|7
|Fermanagh
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|6
|Laois
|6
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Longford
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-21
|3
|Wicklow
|6
|1
|1
|4
|-27
|3
Hurling League semi-finals – Division 1 Wexford v Waterford & Cork v Kilkenny
Relegation match Offaly v Antrim
Division 2A Semi-final: Westmeath v Kerry Final: Down v Westmeath/Kerry
Meath are Relegated
|Allianz FL4 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Cavan
|6
|4
|0
|2
|14
|8
|Tipperary
|5
|3
|1
|1
|1
|7
|Sligo
|6
|4
|0
|2
|34
|8
|Leitrim
|5
|3
|0
|2
|16
|6
|London
|5
|4
|0
|2
|-14
|8
|Wexford
|5
|2
|0
|3
|-6
|4
|Carlow
|5
|1
|0
|4
|-31
|2
|Waterford
|6
|0
|1
|5
|-14
|1
|Allianz HL 1 Group A 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Cork
|4
|4
|0
|0
|43
|8
|Wexford
|4
|4
|0
|0
|19
|8
|Galway
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|4
|Clare
|4
|1
|1
|2
|4
|3
|Limerick
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-18
|1
|Offaly
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-59
|0
|Allianz HL 1 Group B 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Waterford
|4
|3
|1
|0
|45
|7
|Kilkenny
|4
|3
|0
|1
|31
|6
|Dublin
|4
|2
|1
|1
|-7
|5
|Tipperary
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-6
|4
|Laois
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-53
|2
|Antrim
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-10
|0
|Allianz HL 2A 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Down
|5
|4
|0
|1
|6
|8
|Kerry
|5
|3
|0
|2
|30
|6
|Westmeath
|4
|2
|0
|2
|15
|4
|Carlow
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-2
|3
|Kildare
|4
|1
|1
|2
|-10
|3
|Meath
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-39
|2
|Allianz HL 2B 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Derry
|4
|4
|0
|0
|48
|8
|Donegal
|4
|3
|0
|1
|14
|6
|Sligo
|4
|2
|0
|2
|10
|4
|London
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-3
|4
|Wicklow
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-34
|1
|Mayo
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-35
|1
|Allianz HL 3A 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Tyrone
|4
|3
|1
|0
|53
|7
|Roscommon
|4
|3
|1
|0
|40
|7
|Armagh
|4
|2
|0
|2
|11
|4
|Monaghan
|4
|2
|0
|2
|-22
|4
|Louth
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-21
|1
|Warwickshire
|4
|0
|1
|3
|-61
|1
|Allianz HL 3B 2022
|P
|W
|D
|L
|Dif
|Pts
|Fermanagh
|3
|3
|0
|0
|32
|6
|Longford
|4
|3
|0
|1
|19
|6
|Leitrim
|3
|2
|0
|1
|19
|4
|Lancashire
|4
|1
|0
|3
|-22
|2
|Cavan
|4
|0
|0
|4
|-40
|0