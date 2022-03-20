Sundays GAA- Hurling and Gaelic Football league results and tables

Sundays GAA- Hurling and Gaelic Football league results and tables. Hurling League semi-finals – Division 1 Wexford v Waterford & Cork v Kilkenny.

Sunday 20 March 

Allianz Football League Division 1 round 6
Armagh 0-13 1-13 Kerry Result
Kildare 0-24 1-12 Monaghan, Newbridge Result
Dublin 2-15 2-11 Donegal, Croke Park Result

Allianz Football League Division 2 round 6
Cork 1-16 1-12 Down Result
Derry 0-11 4-11 Galway Result
Clare 0-09 0-10 Meath, Cusack Park Result
Offaly 0-13 2-18 Roscommon Result

Allianz Football League Division 3 round 6
Longford 2-13 0-20 Wicklow Result
Louth 1-12 1-08 Antrim, Ardee Result
Westmeath 1-09 0-12 Fermanagh Result

Allianz Football League Division 4 round 6
London 3-11 1-15 Cavan, Ruislip Result
Waterford 1-10 0-15  Sligo Result
Leitrim 3-09 1-11 Wexford Result
Tipperary 2-16 0-11 Carlow Result

Hurling League semi-finals – Division 1 Wexford v Waterford & Cork v Kilkenny

Relegation match Offaly v Antrim

Division 2A Semi-final: Westmeath v Kerry Final: Down v Westmeath/Kerry

Meath are Relegated

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group A round 5
Galway 0-25 1-19 Clare, Pearse Stadium Result
Limerick 4-19 0-17 Offaly Result
Wexford 1-22 1-17 Cork Result

Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Group B round 5
Kilkenny 2-22 0-21 Waterford Result
Laois 1-23 2-31 Dublin Result
Tipperary 7-28 1-15 Antrim Result

Allianz Hurling League Division 2A round 5
Kildare 0-14 1-21 Westmeath Result
Meath 1-21 2-21 Carlow, Pairc Tailteann Result

Allianz Hurling League Division 2B round 5
Derry 0-25 0-09 London, Celtic Park Result
Mayo 1-12 2-17 Donegal Result
Wicklow 3-17 3-17 Sligo, Aughrim Result

Allianz Hurling League Division 3A round 5
Roscommon 2-24 1-15 Monaghan Result
Tyrone 3-16 2-13 Louth Result
Warwickshire 0-18 5-18 Armagh Result

Allianz Hurling League Division 3B round 5
Leitrim 1-16 2-15 Fermanagh Result

Ladies NFL Division 2 semi-final
Kerry 1-14 1-11 Monaghan Result

Ladies NFL Division 3 semi-finals
Kildare 1-16 4-09 Roscommon Result
Down  3-07 4-12 Wexford; Parnell Park, 3pm

Ladies NFL Division 4 semi-finals
Fermanagh 2-05 1-04 Limerick; Kinnegad, 2pm
Leitrim 1-02 0-05 Offaly, Kinnegad, 4pm

Goal Updates

5:15pm Dean Rock penalty for Dublin

5:00pm Micheal Murphy with the second Donegal GOAL

4:45pm Mikey O’Shea GOAL for Tipperary footballers

4:08pm Niall Scully goal for Dublin

4:01pm Patrick Mcbrearty GOAL for Donegal

4:00pm Conor McCarthy goal for Monaghan

3:48pm Waterford footballers finish with 11 players

3:43pm Leitrim GOAL from play Ryan O’Rourke (44min)

3:23pm David Clifford goal for Kerry

3:14pm Dermot McAleese goal for Antrim footballers

3:08pm Enda Smith GOAL for Roscommon

3;02pm Leitrim goal by Darragh Rooney

2:54pm Tony Kelly with a penalty for Clare hurlers (42min played)

2:50pm Second Kilkenny goal from Billy Ryan

2:46pm Eamonn Dillon with a goal for Dublin hurlers (37min played)

2:30pm Donie Smith a goal for Roscommon footballers

2:27pm Tom O’Connell with a goal for Waterford footballers

2:19pm James Keyes Goal for Laois hurlers

2:17pm mark Keogh with the 4th Tipp goal (20min)

2:16pm Darragh Doherty with the second Longford goal

2:11pm Down GOAL scored by Tiarnan Rushe

2:06pm Micheal Breen with the 3rd Tipp GOAL.(14min)

2:03pm Tomo Culhane GOAL for Galway (40min)

2:01pm Oisin O’Reilly GOAL for Limerick

1:55pm Seamus Kennedy with the second Tipp goal.

1:52pm Conor McDonald goal for Wexford

1:48pm Jason Forde GOAL got Tipp

1:34pm Tomas Leinhen goal for London

1:38pm Dessie Conneely with the 3rd Galway goal

1:28pm Stephen Sherlock goal for Cork

1:25pm Damien Comer with the second Galway goal.

1:10pm Matthew Tierney goal for Galway

12:25 Henry Walsh with a goal for London

12:14 Patrick Lynch goal for Carlow

Updated Sunday 20th March at 5:20pm

Allianz FL1 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Kerry 6 5 1 0 28 11
Mayo 6 3 1 2 6 7
Armagh 6 3 1 2 11 7
Donegal 6 2 1 3 -9 5
Tyrone 6 2 1 3 -12 5
Monaghan 6 1 2 3 -14 4
Kildare 6 2 1 3 1 5
Dublin 6 2 0 4 -11 4
Allianz FL2 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Galway 6 6 0 0 47 12
Derry 6 4 1 1 25 9
Roscommon 6 4 2 0 32 10
Clare 6 1 2 3 -7 4
Meath 6 2 2 2 -7 6
Offaly 6 1 2 4 -35 3
Down 6 0 1 4 -29 1
Cork 6 1 1 4 -27 3
Allianz FL3 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Limerick 6 4 0 2 9 8
Antrim 6 3 1 2 17 7
Louth 6 4 1 1 7 9
Westmeath 6 3 1 2 11 7
Fermanagh 6 2 2 2 0 6
Laois 6 2 1 3 4 5
Longford 6 1 1 4 -21 3
Wicklow 6 1 1 4 -27 3

 

Allianz FL4 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Cavan 6 4 0 2 14 8
Tipperary 5 3 1 1 1 7
Sligo 6 4 0 2 34 8
Leitrim 5 3 0 2 16 6
London 5 4 0 2 -14 8
Wexford 5 2 0 3 -6 4
Carlow 5 1 0 4 -31 2
Waterford 6 0 1 5 -14 1
Allianz HL 1 Group A 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Cork 4 4 0 0 43 8
Wexford 4 4 0 0 19 8
Galway 4 2 0 2 11 4
Clare 4 1 1 2 4 3
Limerick 4 0 1 3 -18 1
Offaly 4 0 0 4 -59 0
Allianz HL 1 Group B 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Waterford 4 3 1 0 45 7
Kilkenny 4 3 0 1 31 6
Dublin 4 2 1 1 -7 5
Tipperary 4 2 0 2 -6 4
Laois 4 1 0 3 -53 2
Antrim 4 0 0 4 -10 0
Allianz HL 2A 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Down 5 4 0 1 6 8
Kerry 5 3 0 2 30 6
Westmeath 4 2 0 2 15 4
Carlow 4 1 1 2 -2 3
Kildare 4 1 1 2 -10 3
Meath 4 1 0 3 -39 2
Allianz HL 2B 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Derry 4 4 0 0 48 8
Donegal 4 3 0 1 14 6
Sligo 4 2 0 2 10 4
London 4 2 0 2 -3 4
Wicklow 4 0 1 3 -34 1
Mayo 4 0 1 3 -35 1
Allianz HL 3A 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Tyrone 4 3 1 0 53 7
Roscommon 4 3 1 0 40 7
Armagh 4 2 0 2 11 4
Monaghan 4 2 0 2 -22 4
Louth 4 0 1 3 -21 1
Warwickshire 4 0 1 3 -61 1
Allianz HL 3B 2022 P W D L Dif Pts
Fermanagh 3 3 0 0 32 6
Longford 4 3 0 1 19 6
Leitrim 3 2 0 1 19 4
Lancashire 4 1 0 3 -22 2
Cavan 4 0 0 4 -40 0

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

