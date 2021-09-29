Three veteran Tipperary hurling stars still playing for their clubs

1,035 total views, 1 views today

The most recent weekend of the Tipperary Club Championship saw three of the 2001 All-Ireland champions still togging out for their local team

Twenty years ago, the Premier County had a famous victory against Galway in Croke Park in the Guinness All-Ireland Senior hurling final. Captain Tommy Dunne lifted the Liam McCarthy in front of a large, loud blue crowd.

The team that lined out that day, more than two decades ago was:

Brendan Cummins; Thomas Costello, Philip Maher, Paul Ormonde; Éamonn Corcoran, David Kennedy, Paul Kelly; Eddie Enright, Tommy Dunne (c); Mark O’Leary, John Carroll, Eoin Kelly; Eugene O’Neill, Declan Ryan, Lar Corbett.

Of that legendary team, it might amaze many to find out that three of those players continue to play hurling for their clubs to this day.

Goalkeeper Brendan Cummins lined out for Ballybacongrange, wing forward Eoin Kelly started for Mullinahone, and corner forward Lar Corbett came on for Thurles Sarsfields.

As we all look forward to next Sundays All-Ireland hurling final, this is a flashback to 20 years ago and 60 years ago when the club was honoured to provide two great Tipperary captains to lift the Liam McCarthy cup, in Tommy Dunne (2001) and Matt Hassett (1961).@NorthTippGAA pic.twitter.com/8hiENCJ9tR — Toomevara GAA (@ToomeGAA) August 19, 2021

Cummins, who the 2 Johnnies said that “NASA has studied his puck-out range,” played in goals for intermediate side Ballybacon-Grange against Moneygall.

Sadly for him and his team lost the match 1-21 to 2-09 and will now go into the Relegation Playoff semifinal against Arravale Rovers next week. The 46-year-old still continues to be a big part of his club as they fight for survival.

Eoin Kelly had a bit more luck as Mullinahone faced Toomevara in the Senior Championship. He started in corner forward and took most of the team’s frees as they won 2-23 to 1-13.

His nine points at the age of 39 ensured the club’s top place finish in their group. They will now go into next week’s knockout games as top-seeded.

Lastly, Lar Corbett one of Tipperary’s most skillful hurlers that happened to own a famous pub in Thurles. He was part of the squad that lost out to Burgess on Sunday 0-17 to 0-12.

Wearing number 20 he came on in a tough game for Thurles Sarsfield’s Senior ‘B’ team. The 40-year-old managed to score some frees for the side and will continue to play in the Seamus O’Riain Cup as they topped their group.

Although these three players have a lot of experience under their belts, they are still setting a standard for Tipperary hurling. With more than six All-Ireland gold medals between them, they surely have enough quality to play a few more years.

“They fire hurleys at him but no one is able to stop Lar Corbett”#ReelingInTheYears #Reet2021 pic.twitter.com/F3KZt5ZwXg — Hurler on the ditch (@HurlerD) April 11, 2021

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com