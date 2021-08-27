Tipperary Club Hurling Championships 2021 – Preview, Fixtures, Betting

4,588 total views, 4,588 views today
The Tipperary Senior A hurling club championship throws in this Saturday with 16 clubs battling to be kings of the county
This will be another competitive year to decide what Premier county club will take home the Dan Breen Cup.
The titleholders Kiladangan are looking to retain the competition this year. They have already made a good start to the season recently winning the North hurling championship against a strong Kilruane side. That game was decided by powerful forward Billy Seymour as he laid a mark wanting to start for Tipperary seniors next year.
Kiladangan won their first title last year but will have stiff competition against Tipperary’s most successful club, Thurles Sarsfields. The Thurles club has won 36 cups in its long history and will want one more.
The dark horse for this competition could be Clonoulty who have had some decent performances in recent years. It will be interesting to see if they can push on and finally fulfill their club’s potential this year.
The 16 teams will be in four different groups with the two best teams in each qualifying for the knockout rounds.
Kiladangan are North Tipperary Senior Hurling Champions for 2021 just about edging it in the end. Full time score @KiladanganGAA 2-18(24) @MacDonaghsGAA 1-16(19). @NenaghGuardian @NorthTippGAA @TipperaryGAA pic.twitter.com/qvcFfIav9X
— Sports Focus Photography (@SportsFocusIe) August 22, 2021
Group 1: Éire Óg Annacarty, Druim agus Inse, Thurles Sarsfields, Upperchurch-Drumbane
Group 2: Holycross, Toomevara, Clonoulty, Cathail S Ciocam
Group 3: JK Brackens, Loughmore-Castleiney, Kildangan, Moycarkey-Borris
Group 4: Nenagh Éire Óg, Borris-Ileigh, Kilruane McDonaghs, Roscrea
Round 1 Fixtures:
Saturday 28th August
Thurles Sarsfileds v Druim agus Inse – Semple Stadium – 16:30
Toomevara v Holycross – Semple Stadium, Thurles – 13:00
Kildangan v Loughmore- Castleiney – Semple Stadium, Thurles – 19:00
Borris-Ileigh v Roscrea – Moneygall GAA – 17:00
Sunday 29th August
Upperchurch-Drombane v Éire Óg Annacarty – Pairc Ciocam Dundrum – 18:30
Cathail S Ciocam v Clonoulty – Clonmel Sportsfield – 14:00
JK Brackens v Moycarkey-Borris – Holycross GAA – 18:30
Nenagh Éire Óg v Kilruane MacDonaghs – Toomevara GAA – 14:00
Betting
Thurles Sarsfields 9/4
Kildangan 11/4
Borris-Ileogh 7/1
Loughmore-Castleiney 15/2
Nenagh Éire Óg 8/1
Kilruane 9/1
Clonoulty 14/1
Toomevara 20/1
Druim agus Inse 20/1
Moycarkey-Borris 33/1
Upperchurch Drombane 40/1
JK Brackens 40/1
Roscrea 40/1
Holycross 50/1
Éire Óg Annacarty 66/1
Cathail S Ciocam 80/1