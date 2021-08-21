Tyrone Minors Trounce Cork To Earn All-Ireland Final Date With Meath

2 total views, 2 views today

The Tyrone minor footballers booked their place in the 2021 All-Ireland minor football championship final with an emphatic 0-23 to 1-06 win over Munster champions Cork on Saturday afternoon.

The Red Hand dominated affairs and cruised to a 14-point victory at Bord na Móna O’Connor Park in Tullamore.

Cork were hoping to add an All-Ireland final in minor football to their impressive year in hurling but it was not to be.

Tyrone’s attack was on fire once again throughout the game with the county’s defence also being impressive – a trait commonplace in Tyrone football across the board this year.

Full-forward Eoin McElholm led the way on the scoring charts for the Ulster champions and opened the scoring in the game after captain Cormac Devlin found him in space.

Tyrone midfielder Ruairi McHugh showed his strength early on, winning a free for the side who were already two points up.

The Cork minors got on the scoreboard nine minutes into the game after Ronan Cassidy slotted home a free from range.

However, Gerard Donnelly’s side had already found their rhythm and continued to enlarge the gulf between the two sides.

His players left the pitch at half-time with a seven-point lead to their name after they held Cork to a mere three points in the half.

Cork goalkeeper Daniel Walsh kept the best attack in minor football at bay for as long as he could but his side could not close the gap.

Tyrone were constantly pressing and retaining possession after their missed chances and were an unrelenting force throughout the match.

Walsh was able to deny the Red Hand a goal but their 23 points show the quality this side has in attack.

Cork got a goal late in the game courtesy of Dylan Crowley but they were already down by twelve points at that stage so it was a mere consolaton.

Tyrone will now face Meath in the All-Ireland MFC final in next weekend’s decider after the latter beat Connacht champions Sligo by five points.

