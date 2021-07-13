U20 Football Preview: Tipperary v Waterford – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

Here is all the information you will need to know for the Munster u20 Football semifinal between Tipperary and Waterford

Tipperary made it to the semifinals after banishing their curse of losing to Limerick. The South Tipp heavy side beat them by three-point with their fast inside forward line making the difference.

Clonmel’s Sean O’Connor is their star player along with Kehoe as the full forwards. Eleven of the team’s 16 points came from these two players.

Waterford showed their tenacity for goal scoring after beating Clare in the quarterfinal, scoring 4-05 in the game.

Full forward Tom O’Connell got a hattrick and a point that day dancing past the Clare defense. He should prove to be a handful for Tipperary on Thursday.

💥See all four Waterford goals from last night’s U20 football victory💥 👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/YJFDlVQVzh — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 9, 2021

Predicted Starting 15

Tipperary

Scully (GK); S. Daly, T. Condon, B. McKeown; E. Butler, B. O’Connor, L. Kennedy; C. Deeley, K. Grogan; C. Cadell, R. Walsh, J. Holloway; M. O’Connor, B. Kehoe, S. O’Connor.

Waterford

Kirwan (GK); S. Boyce, K. Taylor, L. Fennell; A. Ryan, C. Foley, R. Elliffe; O. Geoghegan, C. Walsh; P. Fitzgerald, N. McSweeney, T. Dalton; S. Fitzgerald, T. O’Connell, DJ Kiely.

Munster U20 Football Championship Quarter Final Full time

Waterford (Port Láirge) : 4-5(17)

Clare (An Clár) : 1-9(12) All over in Fraher Field 🙌🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/HfEn8XyrRc — Waterford GAA (@WaterfordGAA) July 8, 2021

Betting

Tipperary 1/6

Draw 12/1

Waterford 9/2

Score Prediction

Tipperary are slight favorites for this tie, but Waterford will hope their shock win over Clare was not a flash in the pan. This game will be tense and close.

The Premier County will have the advantage here and Tipperary will win this game by around two points.

Limerick v Tipperary underway in Munster U20 Football Championship in Thurles before small crowd #LLSport pic.twitter.com/UpczWoWXYK — Jerome O'Connell (@JeromeSport) July 2, 2019

