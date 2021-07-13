Home GAA U20 Football Preview: Tipperary v Waterford – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

U20 Football Preview: Tipperary v Waterford – Live Scores, Team News, Betting

By
James Hanly
-
0
9

Here is all the information you will need to know for the Munster u20 Football semifinal between Tipperary and Waterford

Throw in for this match will be at 19:30 on Thursday, 15th July in …

Tipperary made it to the semifinals after banishing their curse of losing to Limerick. The South Tipp heavy side beat them by three-point with their fast inside forward line making the difference.

Clonmel’s Sean O’Connor is their star player along with Kehoe as the full forwards. Eleven of the team’s 16 points came from these two players.

Waterford showed their tenacity for goal scoring after beating Clare in the quarterfinal, scoring 4-05 in the game.

Full forward Tom O’Connell got a hattrick and a point that day dancing past the Clare defense. He should prove to be a handful for Tipperary on Thursday.

 

Predicted Starting 15

Tipperary

Scully (GK); S. Daly, T. Condon, B. McKeown; E. Butler, B. O’Connor, L. Kennedy; C. Deeley, K. Grogan; C. Cadell, R. Walsh, J. Holloway; M. O’Connor, B. Kehoe, S. O’Connor.

Waterford

Kirwan (GK); S. Boyce, K. Taylor, L. Fennell; A. Ryan, C. Foley, R. Elliffe; O. Geoghegan, C. Walsh; P. Fitzgerald, N. McSweeney, T. Dalton; S. Fitzgerald, T. O’Connell, DJ Kiely.

Betting

Tipperary 1/6

Draw 12/1

Waterford 9/2

 

Score Prediction

Tipperary are slight favorites for this tie, but Waterford will hope their shock win over Clare was not a flash in the pan. This game will be tense and close.

The Premier County will have the advantage here and Tipperary will win this game by around two points.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©