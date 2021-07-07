Here is all the information you need for Saturday’s Ulster Football quarterfinal clash between Tyrone and Cavan

The game will be shown on Sky Sports from 16:30 at Healy Park on Saturday, 10th July.

Tyrone had a relatively good league campaign finishing ahead of Armagh and Monaghan in the Roinn 1 North.

After finishing second in their group, they were heavily defeated by Kerry, this should not deter them from trying to reclaim the Ulster title this year.

In wing forward, Kieren McGeary will be the player to look out for, he is fast and well able to slot over points for his team.

Similar to Tipperary in Munster, Cavan was the surprise package, winning the Ulster championship last year. The league did not treat them so well with a loss to Wicklow leaving them relegated from Roinn 3.

All-Star Thomas Galligan has still shown that he is a great footballer throughout the county’s rough patch, they will need another classy performance in midfield to get a victory.

Both sides have known and prepared for this fixture since the end of April. This will be both their first competitive matches in a few weeks so expect some nervous tension to surround this match.

Faulkner fearful of ‘one of the worst years in Cavan football for a long timehttps://t.co/0GZjnjZZ5C pic.twitter.com/XIENnip3Wp — Independent Sport (@IndoSport) July 7, 2021

Predicted Starting 15

Tyrone

Morgan (GK); C. Monroe, R. McNamee, P. Hampsey; M. McKernan, P. Harte, L. Rafferty; M. Donnelly, F. Burns; K. McGeary, D. Canavan, C. Meyler; D. McCurry, C. McKenna, P. Donaghy.

Cavan

R Galligan (GK); C Reilly, P Faulkner, K Clarke; C Timoney, O Kiernan, L Fortune; T Galligan, C Brady; C McGovern, G McKiernan, M Reilly; C Madden, P Lynch, C Smith.

Betting

Tyrone are heavy favorites with odds of 1/7 to win.

For this game to end in a draw, the odds are 14/1.

Cavan could give a big payout if they pull off an upset with odds of 5/1 to win.

July 6th 2019.

This was the last meeting of Tyrone v Cavan in the Championship before Sunday. Tyrone emerged victorious on a score of 1-20 to 0-7 in St Tiernach's Park, Clones in Round 4 of the qualifiers. This extended Tyrone unbeaten run in the Championship v Cavan to 9 games. pic.twitter.com/F4njU94VPd — Tyrone GAA – On This Day (@TyroneGAAOTD) July 6, 2021

Score Prediction

In predicting this match, it is hard to overlook how poor Cavan’s league campaign was. Their confidence is going to be really low.

Expect Tyrone to take this opportunity to beat the reigning champions by more than three points.

🏆Cavan and Tipperary: Provincial champions!🏆 🏐What a day of incredible drama!🔥 pic.twitter.com/usRSFJMtuG — Sky Sports GAA (@SkySportsGAA) November 22, 2020

