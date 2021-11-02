Waterford hurling star Kevin Moran announces retirement after 16 years

8 total views, 8 views today

Waterford GAA hurler Kevin Moran has announced his retirement from the inter-county level after 16 years playing for the Déise.

Moran retires with two Munster titles, two National Hurling League titles and two All-Stars to his name.

The midfielder also represented his county in three All-Ireland finals in 2008, 2017 and 2020 against Kilkenny, Galway and Limerick respectively.

Moran captained the county to victory in the 2015 NHL and was also their leader when they made the run to the All-Ireland final in 2017, picking up his second All-Star that year from his sixth nomination in seven years.

He made 143 appearances for the county in the league and the championship – only Michael ‘Brick’ Walsh and Tony Browne have made more for Waterford.

His first for the side came in the 2006 NHL against Wexford under Justin McCarthy and he made his debut in the All-Ireland Senior Hurling Championship later that year in the qualifiers.

His final appearance for the side was a loss to John Kiely’s Limerick machine under Liam Cahill, his sixth manager at Waterford.

His peak came under Derek McGrath in a midfield duo with Jamie Barron – he played in 56 of McGrath’s 58 league and championship games as manager of the Crystal County.

In a statement announcing his retirement, the De La Salle clubman said: “After 16 years, I have decided that the time is right for me to step away from inter-county hurling and to concentrate on putting more time into my club DLS.

“I would like to thank everyone that has been involved with all the Waterford senior hurling teams during my time on county panels.

“In particular, I would like to thank the Waterford fans, my club DLS, family, friends and my wife Aoife for being so supportive through all the good and bad days.

“I would really like to wish all the very best to Liam Cahill and all the Waterford backroom and panel for the next year.

“Up the Déise.”

