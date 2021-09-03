Wexford Appoint Former Tipp Coach Egan As Senior Hurling Manager

Wexford GAA have appointed former Tipperary coach Darragh Egan as their new senior hurling manager.

The 35-year-old will replace Davy Fitzgerald in the role after the former Clare hurler left the job in July.

The appointment is on a two-year basis, with an option of a further year included.

Egan was a selector in Liam Sheedy’s backroom staff and was part of the coaching setup that won the All-Ireland with the Premier County in 2019.

The 35-year-old has also coached the Tipperary under-16 hurlers, a job he held previous to his role as selector.

Egan stepped away from his role with Tipperary when Liam Sheedy brought an end to his second tenure in charge of the 28-time All-Ireland champions.

The new Wexford coach has also won two All-Ireland titles as a player on the Tipperary and brings the 11 years of experience he has as a player to the Model County.

Egan’s role with his club Kildangan GAA has seen the side rise from the junior championship to become the county’s senior champions last year.

Wexford GAA Chairperson, Michaél Martin, in welcoming Darragh to the Wexford GAA fold, said:

“Our strategic plan, “Ar Aghaidh Linn le Chéile”, is the most ambitious plan ever launched in the history of Wexford GAA with clear and specific goals for on and off the pitch. We are conscious that the performance of our senior hurling team is a key element in the social wellbeing of our county.

Darragh Egan is a sharp, enthusiastic and energetic leader who understands performance at an elite level. He is process-driven and has a hunger for success. He has experience of leading in a high-performance environment and I have no doubt that he will bring a wealth of knowledge to Wexford hurling as we aim to take the next step on the journey to success.”

