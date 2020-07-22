There are plenty of games down for decision in the Wexford Senior hurling championship this weekend. Let’s take you through them and give my thoughts on who I think will come out on top.

In Group A of the Wexford Senior hurling championship Cloughbawn take on Oulart The Ballagh on Friday. Oulart will need to win here to have a chance of making it to the quarter-finals as they lost out to St Martins in the opening round by 9 points, 5-19 to 3-16 last weekend. I fancy Oulart to get back on track here and win, meaning Cloughbawn will have to beat St Martin’s to progress.

In Group B St Mogues of Fethard will be playing their first game of the championship when they take on Ferns St Aidan’s on Saturday. This game will take place at Wexford Park. Ferns have to win as they lost their opening game by 1 point, 2-11 to 0-16. If Ferns do win then they will be hoping that Faythe Harriers beat Fethard on July 31st to progress to the quarter-finals.

Group C will see Glynn Barntown take on St Anne’s on Saturday. A win for the Anne’s will see them progress to the quarter-finals. The Anne’s won their opening game beating Rathnure 1-25 to 3-17 in an entertaining contest. Rathnure will be looking for St Anne’s to win this game, which will set up a do or die battle with Glynn Barntown for the remaining quarter final spot.

In Group D, Gorey side, Naomh Eanna will begin their championship campaign on Friday evening against Rapparees. Rapparees will need to win this game to stay in the championship as they lost out to Shelmaliers 2-14 to 2-09 in their first game. I do expect Gorey to come out on top in this game.

