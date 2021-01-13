Alan Kelly leaves goalkeeping coach role with Republic of Ireland

The Football Association of Ireland has confirmed that Alan Kelly is leaving his goalkeeping coach role with the Republic of Ireland team.

Manager Stephen Kenny has accepted Kelly’ to step away from his role due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Alan called to inform me of his decision and I have accepted it,” Stephen said. “I want to thank him for his time as goalkeeper coach with me and for his overall contribution to Irish football.”

Reflecting on his decision, Alan said: “With COVID-19 still viciously circulating in our communities, it is with a heavy heart that I have decided the time is right to step down from my role with the Republic of Ireland senior international team and pass on a fantastic group of goalkeepers to a new goalkeeping coach for the upcoming World Cup qualifying campaign.

“It has been an absolute honour and a privilege to represent the Republic of Ireland as a player and coach for the last 28 years. A special thank you goes out to all the Irish International goalkeepers I have played alongside and had the good fortune to coach.

“I would like to thank the FAI and wish Stephen, the staff and all the players the very best of luck in the World Cup qualifiers beginning in March and for the future.”

