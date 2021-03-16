Cheltenham Festival Day 1 Runners and Riders

Today is the opening day of the 2021 Cheltenham Festival. Here are the declared runners for Day 1 with the feature race, the Grade 1 Unibet Champion Hurdle, going to post at 3.05pm. There is live TV coverage on Virgin Media and Racing TV.
Cheltenham – Tuesday 16th March 2021
1:20pm Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle (Grade 1) 2m 87y
1 Appreciate It (IRE) 7 11 7 W. P. Mullins Ireland Miss M. A. Masterson P. Townend
2 Ballyadam (IRE) 6 11 7 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Cheveley Park Stud Jack Kennedy
3 Blue Lord (FR) 6 11 7 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob
4 For Pleasure (IRE) 6 11 7 Alex Hales Premier Plastering (UK) Limited Harry Bannister
5 Grumpy Charley 6 11 7 Chris Honour Mr G. Thompson Bryan Carver
6 Irascible (FR) 6 11 7 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Rachael Blackmore
7 Metier (IRE) 5 11 7 Harry Fry Mr G. C. Stevens Sean Bowen
8 Soaring Glory (IRE) p 6 11 7 Jonjo O’Neill Mr P. Hickey Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
1:55pm Sporting Life Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices’ Chase (Grade 1) 1m 7f 199y
1 Allmankind h,ts 5 11 4 Dan Skelton W. J. and T. C. O. Gredley Harry Skelton
2 Captain Guinness (IRE) 6 11 4 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Declan Landy Rachael Blackmore
3 Eldorado Allen (FR) ts 7 11 4 Colin Tizzard J P Romans & Terry Warner Harry Cobden
4 Franco de Port (FR) 6 11 4 W. P. Mullins Ireland Bruton Street V P. Townend
5 Numitor 7 11 4 Heather Main Wetumpka Racing Tom Scudamore NR
6 Shishkin (IRE) 7 11 4 Nicky Henderson Mrs J Donnelly Nico de Boinville
2:30pm Ultima Handicap Chase Grade 3) 3m 1f
1 Cepage (FR) 9 11 12 Venetia Williams The Bellamy Partnership Charlie Deutsch
2 Aye Right (IRE) 8 11 8 Harriet Graham Geoff and Elspeth Adam Richard Johnson
3 Pym (IRE) 8 11 7 Nicky Henderson Mrs Patricia Pugh Nico de Boinville
4 Ok Corral (IRE) 11 11 5 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Mark Walsh
5 Milan Native (IRE) ts 8 11 3 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy
6 Happygolucky (IRE) 7 11 1 Kim Bailey Lady Dulverton David Bass
7 Alnadam (FR) 8 10 13 Dan Skelton Bryan Drew Harry Skelton
8 Delire d’Estruval (FR) bl 8 10 11 Ben Pauling Mr Simon Munir & Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob
9 Vintage Clouds (IRE) p 11 10 11 Sue Smith Mr Trevor Hemmings Ryan Mania
10 Discordantly (IRE) 7 10 10 Mrs J. Harrington Ireland The Odd Fellows Partnership Robbie Power
11 Admiral’s Secret 10 10 10 Victor Dartnall The Whacko Partnership Alan Johns
12 One For The Team 7 10 8 Nick Williams Forty Winks Syndicate 2 & Partner Tom Scudamore
13 The Wolf (FR) 7 10 5 Olly Murphy McNeill Family and Prodec Networks Ltd A. P. Heskin
14 Nietzsche ts 8 10 2 Brian Ellison D Gilbert, M Lawrence, A Bruce, G Wills Jonathan Burke
15 Soupy Soups (IRE) p 10 10 2 Neil Mulholland Equi ex Incertis Partners Robert Dunne
16 Fingerontheswitch (IRE) ts, p 11 10 0 Neil Mulholland Cahill, Atwell & Crofts Millie Wonnacott (5)
3:05pm Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy (Grade 1) 2m 87y
1 Abacadabras (FR) ts 7 11 10 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Gigginstown House Stud Jack Kennedy
2 Aspire Tower (IRE) 5 11 10 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Robcour Robbie Power
3 Goshen (FR) 5 11 10 Gary Moore Mr Steven Packham Jamie Moore
4 James du Berlais (FR) 5 11 10 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede Daryl Jacob
5 Not So Sleepy 9 11 10 Hughie Morrison Lady Blyth Jonathan Burke
6 Saldier (FR) p 7 11 10 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci
7 Sharjah (FR) ts 8 11 10 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mrs S. Ricci P. Townend
8 Silver Streak (IRE) 8 11 10 Evan Williams Mr L. Fell Tom O’Brien
9 Epatante (FR) 7 11 3 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Aidan Coleman
10 Honeysuckle 7 11 3 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr K. Alexander Rachael Blackmore
3:40pm Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle (Registered as The David Nicholson Mares’ Hurdle) (Grade 1) 2m 3f 200y
1 Black Tears p 7 11 5 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Mrs C Walsh/Mr J Lightfoot Jack Kennedy
2 Concertista (FR) 7 11 5 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Simon Munir/Mr Isaac Souede P. Townend
3 Dame de Compagnie (FR) h 8 11 5 Nicky Henderson Mr John P. McManus Aidan Coleman
4 Dolcita (FR) ts 6 11 5 Fergal O’Brien Sullivan Bloodstock Limited Paddy Brennan NR
5 Floressa (FR) 6 11 5 Nicky Henderson Just Four Men Nico de Boinville
6 Great White Shark (FR) 7 11 5 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Malcolm C. Denmark
7 Indefatigable (IRE) 8 11 5 Paul Webber Mr Philip Rocher Rex Dingle
8 Minella Melody (IRE) 7 11 5 Henry de Bromhead Ireland Mr K. Alexander Rachael Blackmore
9 My Sister Sarah (IRE) p 7 11 5 W. P. Mullins Ireland Barnane Stud
10 Roksana (IRE) 9 11 5 Dan Skelton Mrs Sarah Faulks Harry Skelton
11 Whitehotchillifili (IRE) 7 11 5 Harry Fry Chasing Gold Racing Club Sean Bowen
4:15pm Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Registered as The Fred Winter) (Grade 3) 2m 87y
1 Nassalam (FR) 4 11 10 Gary Moore Mr John Stone Jamie Moore
2 Youmdor (FR) h 4 11 10 W. P. Mullins Ireland McNeill Family
3 Saint Sam (FR) h 4 11 8 W. P. Mullins Ireland Mr Edward J. Ware P. Townend
4 Cabot Cliffs (IRE) h 4 11 6 Dan Skelton Craig & Laura Buckingham Harry Skelton
5 Druid’s Altar (IRE) 4 11 4 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Annus Mirabilis Syndicate
6 Busselton (FR) p 4 11 4 Joseph Patrick O’Brien Ireland Chanelle Phar. Ltd
7 Riviere d’Etel (FR) h 4 11 3 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Noel Moran/Mrs Valerie Moran Jack Kennedy
8 Balko Saint (FR) 4 11 3 (5lb ex) Mrs Jane Williams Mrs Jane Williams Chester Williams (5)
9 Longclaw (USA) ts 4 11 1 John McConnell Ireland N.H.J Racing Syndicate Simon Torrens (3)
10 Hell Red (FR) ts 4 11 0 Paul Nicholls Sir Martin Broughton & Friends 6 Bryony Frost
11 Glorious Zoff (IRE) ts 4 11 0 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland Deva Racing Syndicate Keith Donoghue
12 Zoffanien (IRE) 4 10 13 Denis G. Hogan Ireland Mr L. Mulryan Richard Johnson
13 Houx Gris (FR) 4 10 11 Paul Nicholls Booth Evans Giles & Sullivan Bloodstock Harry Cobden
14 Soldier On Parade v 4 10 11 Amy Murphy Hostages To Fortune Jack Quinlan
15 Coltor (IRE) v 4 10 10 D. K. Weld Ireland M. Bucher Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
16 Her Indoors (IRE) 4 10 10 Alan King McNeill Family & Niall Farrell A. P. Heskin
17 Sage Advice (IRE) 4 10 10 Dr Richard Newland The Imperium Syndicate Sam Twiston-Davies
18 Tinnahalla (IRE) h 4 10 9 Olly Murphy Mrs J. A. Wakefield Sean Bowen NR
19 Burgundy Man (FR) 4 10 8 Venetia Williams Kate & Andrew Brooks Gavin Sheehan
20 Homme Public (FR) ts 4 10 8 Oliver Greenall The Nevers Racing Partnership II Henry Brooke
21 Jeff Kidder (IRE) 4 10 8 Noel Meade Ireland Albert Dravins/Eamonn Scanlon Sean Flanagan
22 Elham Valley (FR) ts 4 10 7 Fergal O’Brien Caveat Emptor Partnership Paddy Brennan
4:50pm Sam Vestey National Hunt Challenge Cup Novices’ Chase (Grade 2) 3m 5f 201y
1 Eden du Houx (FR) 7 11 6 David Pipe Prof. Caroline Tisdall David Noonan
2 Escaria Ten (FR) 7 11 6 Mrs Denise Foster Ireland McNeill Family A. P. Heskin
3 Galvin (IRE) 7 11 6 Ian Ferguson Ireland Mr R. A. Bartlett Jack Kennedy
4 Lithic (IRE) v 10 11 6 Jonjo O’Neill The Stone Composers Jonjo O’Neill Jr.
5 Lord Royal (FR) ts 6 11 6 W. P. Mullins Ireland Paul Connell/Alan McGonnell
6 Macgiloney (IRE) 8 11 6 Denis G. Hogan Ireland M. Moloney Sean Flanagan
7 Nestor Park (FR) p 8 11 6 Ben Pauling Mrs S. P. Davis Luca Morgan
8 Next Destination (IRE) 9 11 6 Paul Nicholls Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Harry Cobden
9 Ofalltheginjoints (IRE) ts 7 11 6 Colin Tizzard The Reserve Tankers Robbie Power
10 Remastered ts 8 11 6 David Pipe Brocade Racing Tom Scudamore
11 Soldier of Love ts, p 8 11 6 Paul Nicholls Mr Malcolm C. Denmark Bryony Frost NR
12 The Mighty Don (IRE) 9 11 6 Nick Gifford Golden Rose Partnership James Davies
13 Snow Leopardess 9 10 13 Charlie Longsdon Mr A. Fox-Pitt Aidan Coleman
