Conflated (18/1) wins Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown

Gordon Elliott and Davy Russell teamed up to claim their second Grade 1 Paddy Power Irish Gold Cup on Day 1 of the Dublin Racing Festival at Leopardstown.

In the colours of Michael O’Leary’s Giginstown House Stud, the 18/1 shot, stayed on well to hold off the late challenge of 2021 Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Minella Indo (11/2) by six and a half lengths, with the JP McManus-owned Janidil (7/1) a neck further behind in third.

Conflated – a new star in the staying chase division 📅 December 4, @NavanRacecourse – wins the Foxrock Handicap Chase 📅 February 5, @LeopardstownRC – lands the @paddypower Irish Gold Cup #DublinRacingFestival pic.twitter.com/gShrnNQh88 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 5, 2022

Minella Cocooner leads all the way in Grade 1

The €150,000 Grade 1 Nathaniel Lacy & Partners Solicitors ‘€50,000 Cheltenham Bonus For Stable Staff’ Novice Hurdle over 2 miles 6 furlongs was won in determined fashion by the front running Minella Cocooner.

In the colours of David Bobbett, the Danny Mullins-ridden gelded son of Flemensfirth, was an eight winner of the race for trainer Willie Mullins. Minella Crooner and Jack Kennedy were runners up at 100/30, and were best of the Gordon Elliott-handled runners. Another Cullentra House resident, Hollow Games (9/4f) was third in the seven-runner field.

An 8️⃣th win in this G1 event for @WillieMullinsNH @LeopardstownRC 🏆2012: Boston Bob

🏆2013: Pont Alexandre

🏆2014: Sure Reef

🏆2015: Outlander

🏆2016: A Toi Phil

🏆2017: Let’s Dance

🏆2021: Gaillard Du Mesnil

🏆2022: Minella Cocooner pic.twitter.com/HwkGlYS0x3 — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 5, 2022

Quick double for Mullins

Willie Mullins quickly doubled up when Paul Townend steered Vauban (9/2), who came on the outside of the 9-runner field to take the Grade 1 €125,000 Racing TV €12 per Month For This Weekend Only Juvenile Hurdle over 2 miles.

A race in which both Icare Allen (9/2) and Vadaly (18/1) put their unbeaten records on the line, it was Davy Russell’s mount, the 6/5f Fil Dor that gave the eventual winner most to do, before the Closutton inmate Vauban ultimately took the race by three lengths. Another Mullins runner, Il Etait Temps, was two and three-quarter lengths further back in third spot.

🚀 That’s a lovely performance from Vauban Second to Pied Piper on his Irish debut, Vauban records Grade One glory in the Racing TV Spring Juvenile Hurdle for @WillieMullinsNH & @PTownend at @LeopardstownRC #DublinRacingFestival pic.twitter.com/J832tOCt8r — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 5, 2022

Four-timer on the day for Mullins and double for Townend

The €150,000 Grade 1 Patrick Ward Solicitors Irish Arkle Novice Steeplechase over 2 miles 1 furlong brought up a Grade 1 double for jockey Paul Townend and a Grade 1 treble for trainer Willie Mullins.

Blue Lord (5/2) siezed the advantage at the last as the favourite Riviere D’etel (2/1f) blundered under Jack Kennedy. With the rider reorganising the mare in the run from the last, the momentum moved to Blue Lord.

The eventual winner crossed in front of the Simon Munir and Isaac Souede-owned Blue Lord forcing stewards to call an enquiry. Despite the official distance between the winner and runner-up being only half a length, the result stood, giving Willie Mullins an open treble on the card.

👑 The Lord of @LeopardstownRC… just 🥊 Some tussle between Blue Lord & Riviere D’etel, but @WillieMullinsNH completes a G1 hat-trick as Blue Lord clings on to land the Irish Arkle under @PTownend in the colours of @simon_munir & Isaac Souede pic.twitter.com/NQ994xLY9h — Racing TV (@RacingTV) February 5, 2022

The Paddy Power ‘I’d Love A Can But Pints Are Cheaper’ Handicap Hurdle of €250,000 over an extended 3 miles went to the Kevin Sexton mount Good Time Jonny (17/2) for Co. Meath-based trainer Tony Martin.

A Wave Of The Sea repeated last year’s win in the Paddy Power ‘I’m Never Going Back To The Office’Handicap Steeplechase worth €100,000 over 2 miles and a furlong. The 9/2 chance was a winner for five pound claimer Shane Fitzgerald and trainer Joseph O’Brien.

The final race on the Day 1 card, the Grade 2 Goffs Future Stars INH Flat Race (C&G) over 2 miles of €100,000, went the way of Facile Vega (8/11) for Patrick and Willie Mullins.

Day 2 on Sunday is an eight-race card, with Honeysuckle, the crowd favourite, attempting to win another Chanelle Pharma Irish Champion Hurdle.

