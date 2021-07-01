Declan Rice Turns Down Two West Ham Contract Offers

By
Kevin Ruddy
-
0
0

England Midfielder Declan Rice has turned down two West Ham contract offers putting Chelsea and Man United on high alert.

Rice is adamant in rejecting any further attempts from West Ham to sign a new deal to stay at the Hammers, with his hope of either Chelsea or Man United placing a bid for him.

West Ham has reportedly offered Rice a bumper pay wise, but the salary offered is much less than he could potentially earn elsewhere.

Chelsea head coach Thomas Tuchel has named Rice his prefered midfield option this summer, alongside Monaco midfielder Aurélien Tchouameni.

United are big admirers of Rice, who are looking for a suitable central-defensive midfielder, and could offer Jesse Lingard as part of the deal after his successful loan spell last season contributing to nine goals and five assists.

The Hammers have put a price tag of £100 million on Rice, who still has 3 years left on his own current contract with the option for a further year.

The midfielder is keen on listing to any new bids and wants to be informed of any offers for him if they come in during this summers transfer window.

The England international, who is currently a starter for Gareth Southgate’s side at the European Championship, with his performance against Germany in England’s 2-0 Round of 16 victory on Tuesday being a standout.

Team-mate Mason Mount is Rice’s closest friend from their time together at Chelsea’s Academy and has gone on record of wanting to play with the Chelsea Champions League winner in the future.

Former Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was a huge fan of the West Ham captain, and prior to his sacking recommended Rice to the Blues last summer in Chelsea’s massive overhaul of players.

 

 

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here