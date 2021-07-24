Irish U21 Show Jumping team wins silver medal at European Championships

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-
Irish U21 Show Jumping team took the silver medal at the European Championships on Friday. Credit: Horse Sport Ireland.

The Irish U21 Show Jumping team won a silver medal at the 2021 FEI European Championships in Vilamoura on Friday.

The Irish team was made up of Kayleigh Soden (Ard Leaderman), Jack Ryan (BBS McGregor (ISH), Seán Monaghan (Dalvaro), Harry Allen (Guinness) and Jason Foley (Clyde VA).

The Liam Buckley-managed Irish team finished on a three-round total of 23.56 penalties. Belgium won the team gold on 21.35 while the bronze medal went to Britain on 28.72.

Two Irish riders remain in contention for medals heading into Sunday’s individual final. Wexford’s Harry Allen is in fifth just one place ahead of Kilkenny’s Jack Ryan in sixth.

Irish U18 (Junior) team of Max Wachman, Caragh Charlton, Francis Derwin and Tom Wachman finished fifth of 20 teams in their team final.

Tom Wachman lies in the gold medal position with the Lady Bamford-owned HHS Fireball going into the U18 individual final on Saturday.

