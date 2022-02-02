Malakai Fekitoa to join Munster Rugby

By
Breandán Ó hUallacháin
-

 10 total views,  10 views today

Munster Rugby has announced that Malakai Fekitoa will join from Premiership side Wasps ahead of the 2022-23 season.The World Cup winner with New Zealand in 2015 is 29-year-old and can play in either centre position. The Tongan-native has signed a two-year contract with the province.Prior to joining Wasps in 2019, he spent two years at Toulon. He played in the side defeated by Munster in the 2018 Champions Cup quarter-final at Thomond Park.

Born and raised in Ha’apai, Tonga, Fekitoa moved to Auckland as a teenager after earning a scholarship at Wesley College. He made his All Blacks debut against England as a 22-year-old in 2014. The following year he helped the Highlanders to their first-ever Super Rugby title.Fekitoa played for the All Blacks between 2014 and 2017. He was a member of the New Zealand squad that won the 2015 Rugby World Cup. He scored eight tries in 24 appearances for the All Blacks but now represents his native Tonga.Fekitoa departed the Highlanders for Toulon in 2017 and spent two seasons in France before joining Wasps.He recently missed both Heineken Champions Cup games against Munster due to a should injury. He returned to the Wasps side last weekend.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here