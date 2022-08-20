Mikey Pender and Hearton Du Bois Halleux win Land Rover Puissance

10 total views, 10 views today

Kildare’s Mikey Pender won the Land Rover Puissance, the highlight of Saturday’s action at the 2022 Dublin Horse Show.

Riding the 15-year-old stallion Hearton Du Bois Halleux, Pender took his fourth five-star win of this year’s Dublin Horse Show.

Pender and Hearton Du Bois Halleux were the only combination to clear the wall in the fifth round, when it stood at a height of 2m20 (7ft 2 inches).

Daniel Coyle with Just Happy Hero Z and Commandant Geoff Curran with the Irish Sport Horse Bishops Quarter shared second place. Both combinations picked up four faults in the last round of the competition.

Tipperary rider Trevor Breen and Germaine W took the 1m50 Dublin Stakes, going clear in 36.00 seconds in the jump-off.

Mark McAuley and Jasco Vd Bisschop took second place in 36.23 seconds, while third place went to French rider Megane Moissonnier and Bracadabra in 36.35 seconds.

Richard Howley and Chinook won the Royal Dublin Society Stakes. Jordan Coyle and Picador finished as runners-up while third place went to Brazil’s Yuri Mansur and Away Semilly.

