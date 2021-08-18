Peamount United lose to Spartak Subotica in UEFA Women’s Champions League Qualifier

2 total views, 2 views today

The European dream is over for Peamount United as they lost 5-2 to Spartak Subotica in their UEFA Women’s Champions League Qualifier.

Four goals from playmaker Tijana Filipovic and one from Alice Kusi ensured a Serbian win. They will meet either FC Twente or Nike Tbilisi on Saturday for a chance to reach Round 2.

The only consolation came from Eleanor Ryan-Doyle’s late brace. It started with a beautifully struck free-kick on 72 minutes. She then rolled the ball in on 89 minutes after beating the goalkeeper to a long pass, but it was only a consolation for the Irish side.

The game was played at the Sportclub Enschede, Netherlands, as part of a new format in the competition that sees one team host a mini tournament. Peamount will play the losing team from the other game before returning to Dublin.

Three goals from Filipovic in first half

Filipovic, considered one of the rising stars in women’s football, fired a long-range strike past goalkeeper Naoisha McAloon after only nine minutes.

Peamount had started well and constructed some nice passing moves, but the clear difference at this level is creating chances and finishing them.

The 22-year-old Filipovic had added two more goals to her tally by the half-time whistle.

Peamount never got to truly test goalkeeper Milica Kostic and spent much of their energy trying to stay toe to toe with a very good opponent.

Filipovic added her fourth goal on 54 minutes before Kusi put them five up just past the hour mark. It was deflating for the current SSE Airtricity Women’s National League leaders to find themselves in this position.

James O’Callaghan’s squad battled hard in the final 30 minutes as the two Ryan-Doyle goals gave a respectable look to the scoreboard.

Teams

Peamount United: McAloon; O’Callaghan, Duggan, Ruddy, Beirne; O’Gorman, Doyle (Smyth-Lynch 85), Gorman, Kelly (McCartan 62); Ryan-Doyle; Roche (McEvoy 57).

Spartak Subtoica: Kostic; Baltrip-Reyes, Slovic, Jackmon; Kusi (Saric 73), Stupar, Fielder, Milivojevic, Frajtovic (Nad 72); Filipovic (Ilic 83); Owusu Ansah (Ciric 62).

Referee: Ana Maria Alexandra Terteleac (Romania).

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com