Royal Ascot Day 2 Going and Non-Runners

Breandán Ó hUallacháin
The going for day two of Royal Ascot is Good to Firm.

Chris Stickels, Ascot’s Clerk of the Course, said: “We put four millimetres of irrigation on the track last night.

“The forecast for today is a hot, dry day through racing and then we are expecting some thunderstorms building up later tonight and through tomorrow.”

Going Stick Readings at 8am:
Stands’ side: 8.3
Centre: 8.0
Far side: 8.2
Round: 7.8

Stalls:

Straight Course: Centre

Round Course: Inside

The running rail on the Round Course will be positioned approximately three yards out from approximately nine furlongs out to the Home Straight. This rail will remain in place until after racing on Wednesday.

Weather

Dry warm conditions forecast today then thunderstorms are forecast during the night and through Thursday and Friday. A little more settled with occasional showers for Saturday.

Non-Runners

2.30pm Queen Mary Stakes (Group 2)
8 Eve Lodge (Going)

3.05pm Queen’s Vase (Group 2)
15 Zinc White (Going)

3.40pm Duke Of Cambridge Stakes (Group 2)
5 Bounce The Blues (Going)

4.20pm Prince Of Wales’s Stakes (Group 1)
3 Lord North (Self Cert – Going)

5.35pm Windsor Castle Stakes (Listed)
24 Tipperary Sunset (Going)

All races will be live on Virgin Media, UTV/ITV and Sky Sports Racing.

