Trebles for Paul Townend and Willie Mullins at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins and Paul Townend dominated on day two of the Leopardstown Christmas Festival.

The Closutton trainer and the Cork rider combined for a big-race treble, spearheaded by Chacun Pour Soi (4/7f).

The brilliant eight-year-old was almost foot-perfect in the Grade 1 Paddy’s Rewards Club Steeplechase. He comfortably beat Henry de Bromhead’s Notebook (7/2) by six and a half lengths. The winner is next being aimed at the Dublin Racing Festival in February before Cheltenham in March.

Mullins and Townend won the other Grade One on today’s card with Champion Bumper runner-up Appreciate It (7/4f).

Appreciate It came home 9 lengths clear in the Paddy Power Future Champions Novice Hurdle. His record over obstacles is now two wins from two.

Top-weight Castlebawn West (13/2) led from flag fall in the Paddy Power Chase for Mullins and Townend. He dictated the €150,000 race to win by an easy four and a half lengths.

The well-backed Denis O’Regan-ridden French Aseel (7/2f) ran out a 22-length winner of the Paddy Power “Only 4 More Days Until 2021′” 3yo Maiden Hurdle for the Ellmarie Holden stable.

January Jets (7/2) was a 15-length winner of the Paddy Power Games “Don’t Think You’re Special” Beginners Chase for Rachael Blackmore and Henry de Bromhead.

Master McShee (5/1) took the Paddy Power “Maybe I Like The Misery” Handicap Hurdle for Ian Power and trainer Paddy Corkery.

Ballycairn (13/2) won the concluding bumper when the unfortunate Reality Cheque (4/11f) broke down close home.

The highlight on Monday is the Grade 1 Savills Chase with 14 horses going to post for the day’s feature.

