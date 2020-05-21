Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Some sports are now back so with that in mind I have put together 5 sports events to watch this weekend. Some good games for sure to enjoy !

World Cup Gold (Friday, 7.30pm, TG4) – TG4 have been superb with this since they are showing no live sport. They will show the Italia 90 meeting between Ireland and Italy. A team which comprised of greats such as Packie Bonner, Paul McGrath, Ray Houghton, Mick McCarthy and Kevin Moran to name but a few. The Italians had players like Baggio, Schillaci, Maldini and Baresi in their ranks. Something to get your weekend started for sure

2. Wolfsburg v Borussia Dortmund (Saturday, 2:30pm, BT Sport 1) – It is 6th versus 2nd on Saturday in the German Bundesliga which returned last weekend with some good games. Dortmund had a resounding 4-0 win over Schalke, while Wolfsburg beat Augsburg 2-1. Dortmund have won the last two fixtures between the sides without conceding. Certainly one to watch on BT Sport 1.

3. Liverpool v Manchester City (Saturday, 6:00pm, Sky Sports) – Not a live game but at least a good game on to get your football fix of the Premier League this weekend. The game was in 2018. A cracker of a game this which Liverpool won 4-3 at Anfield. Goals from Oxlade-Chamberlain, Sadio Mane, Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino got the win for the Reds.

4. Rugby Gold (Saturday, 7.15pm, TG4) – Rugbai Gold will show the game between Munster and Neath in the 2003 Celtic League. Munster lost the Heineken Cup at the same venue to Leicester the previous year and also lost to provincial rivals Leinster. A Munster team with likes of Anthony Foley, John Hayes, Ronan O’Gara and Peter Stringer to name but a few up against Gareth Llewellyn and the Jones’, Adam and Duncan.

5. All-Ireland Gold (Sunday, 2.45pm, TG4) – Another classic game which TG4 have decided to show is the 1968 All-Ireland Hurling final between Wexford and Tipperary. A cracker of a game it was to. A game featuring some of the greatest to play the game, Tony Doran, Ned Colfer and Dan Quigley. The game produced 8 goals in total. Jimmy Doyle, John Doyle and Michael Keating were the players on the Premier side.

Enjoy the sports this weekend and remember stay safe !