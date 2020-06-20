Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

The AFL game between Essendon and Melbourne this weekend has been postponed after former Tyrone GAA senior player Conor McKenna tested positive for Covid 19. Buzz.ie report that it is the first case of the virus since the AFL resumed earlier last week.

McKenna who returned home to Ireland during the lockdown was expected to feature for the Essendon Bombers in the round three game with Melbourne at the MCG. However, the 24 year old who was tested on Friday had a positive result, despite not having any symptoms forcing the AFL to postpone the game.

The Chief Executive of the AFL, Gill McLachlan, said in a statement on Saturday “Essendon player Conor McKenna returned a low-grade irregularity yesterday after being tested as part of our COVID-19 protocols,”.

McLachlan continued,The health department has been notified as per the protocols and we will be working with (them) to identify close contacts and isolate them.“At the moment all players and football department staff have been told to isolate until that work is done.” Essendon also released a statement regarding the news on their website. They said, “All Essendon players and staff were tested on Friday afternoon, with McKenna since returning the positive result. The players and staff have today been advised to isolate until further notice”.

The CEO of Essendon said McKenna will receive full support from the club. He said, “The priority is also to provide our full support for Conor and ensure his health and welfare during this difficult time for him.“Further, the club is now closed and will be thoroughly cleaned as per the Health Department requirements until further notice”.

It has yet to be revealed whether the game will be played at a later and when Essendon will be back in training.