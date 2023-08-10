Cashel Palace Hotel Stakes is day two feature at RDS

It’s Ladies’ Day at the 2023 Dublin Horse Show and the main class in the International Arena is the Cashel Hotel Palace Stakes this afternoon.

Bertram Allen, Shane Sweetnam and Alexander Butler, all recent winners of the competition, will bid to join American rider McLain Ward as the only repeat winner of the class, having won it in 2019 and 2013.

It was in 2018 that an Irish rider last won, when Kanturk’s Shane Sweetnam and Indra van de Oude Heiheof took the win by just 0.59 seconds.

With Irish riders having taken victory on only four occasions from 2011, both Daniel Coyle with Legacy and Bertram Allen and Pacino Amiro will be be among the favourites to increase that winning number. They will be ably supported in the quest for an Irish win by Michael Duffy and Zilton SL Z and Trevor Breen and Highland President.

Statistical information kindly provided by Equiratings.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com