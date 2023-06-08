€3M Upgrade to Morton Stadium Completed, Official Track Reopening on 19 June

Dublin City University (DCU) has recently finished the initial phase of a €3 million upgrade to Morton Stadium in Santry, the national athletics stadium.

This redevelopment initiative showcases an impressive array of facilities, including a brand-new indoor and outdoor track, upgraded high-performance gym and changing rooms, improved drainage, cross-track electric power outlets, new fencing, and stand seating. Additionally, the project encompassed an IT system replacement and the delivery of new track and field equipment.

Professor Daire Keogh, President of DCU, expressed his pride in the redevelopment of Morton Stadium, emphasizing the world-class tracks and training facilities that have been delivered. He stated that the enhanced national stadium would greatly benefit Irish athletics at all levels.

DCU has set its sights on developing the national stadium as a valuable national asset, prioritizing the best possible user experience for athletes, coaches, spectators, academics, sports scientists, and media personnel. The university was granted a 40-year lease of the stadium by Fingal County Council in May 2022 and has committed to phased investments to ensure the facilities are fit for their intended purpose.

Future phases of the project will involve the development of the East Stand, offering office and meeting spaces along with additional spectator areas. This section will also include versatile rooms for seminars and meetings, serving as a hub for coaches and athletes to analyze performance. Further plans include expanding the indoor training area and upgrading the West Stand. An application has been submitted to World Athletics to certify the new track as a Class II World Athletics venue.

Hamish Adams, CEO of Athletics Ireland, expressed delight at the collaborative efforts with DCU, Sport Ireland, Fing

