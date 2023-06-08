Galway and Kilkenny Gear Up for the Highly Anticipated Leinster Hurling Final 2023

The Leinster Hurling final of 2023 is poised to be a thrilling battle between Galway and Kilkenny, as both teams vie for supremacy on the hurling field. With Kilkenny aiming for a fourth successive Leinster title and Galway eager to reclaim their spot at the top, the stage is set for an epic clash.

Click for Live scores on Galway v Kilkenny

Impressive Performances Lead to the Final:

Both Galway and Kilkenny have showcased their mettle throughout the championship, earning their place in the final through impressive performances. Kilkenny recorded three wins, one draw, and one defeat during the ’round robin’ phase. Galway, on the other hand, demonstrated resilience with three wins and two draws, including a thrilling encounter against Kilkenny in Round 2 that ended in a 1-25 to 0-28 draw at Nowlan Park.

Key Scorers:

Galway’s top scorers heading into the final include Evan Niland, who has amassed an impressive 0-48, with 26 points from frees and 4 from ’65s’. Conor Whelan has also made a significant impact, contributing 5-5 to Galway’s campaign. Other key contributors such as Kevin Cooney, Brian Concannon, Conor Cooney, and Declan McLoughlin have bolstered Galway’s attacking prowess.

Kilkenny’s indomitable spirit relies heavily on TJ Reid, who leads their scoring charts with an impressive 2-45. Eoin Cody, Martin Keoghan, Adrian Mullen, and Tom Phelan have also played crucial roles in Kilkenny’s journey to the final, providing valuable contributions on the scoring front.

Rivalry and History:

The Galway versus Kilkenny rivalry adds an extra layer of excitement to this showdown. This final marks the ninth Leinster final meeting between the two counties, with Kilkenny holding a 5-2 advantage, including one draw, from the previous eight encounters. The history between these teams has produced memorable battles, with Galway securing wins in 2012 and 2018, while Kilkenny emerged victorious in most previous final clashes.

Henry Shefflin’s Intriguing Subplot:

Adding to the intrigue of the Leinster Hurling final is the presence of Henry Shefflin as Galway’s manager. The renowned former Kilkenny player’s transition to a managerial role with a rival team has captivated hurling enthusiasts. Shefflin’s deep understanding of the game and his wealth of experience bring a unique perspective to Galway’s preparation for the final. His intimate knowledge of Kilkenny’s playing style, strategies, and players could prove advantageous for Galway as they seek to gain an edge over their opponents.

Galway’s Journey in the Leinster Championship:

Since joining the Leinster championship in 2009, Galway has participated in ten finals, securing three victories, one draw, and enduring six defeats. Their wins came against Kilkenny in 2012 and 2018, as well as a triumph over Wexford in 2017. However, Kilkenny has been a formidable opponent, prevailing in multiple encounters, including the finals of 2010, 2015, 2016, 2020, and 2022. Dublin also overcame Galway in the 2013 final.

Scoring Statistics and Records:

In recent championship meetings, Galway has scored only two goals against Kilkenny in their last four encounters, while Kilkenny has found the back of the net on five occasions.

Kilkenny’s record Leinster SHC Titles

Kilkenny boasts an impressive record in terms of Leinster SHC titles, having won the championship 74 times, with their most recent victory coming in 2022. Other counties such as Dublin, Wexford, Offaly, and Laois have also claimed Leinster titles. Galway, on the other hand, has won the championship three times, with their latest success occurring in 2018.

Starting Teams

We will have both starting teams by the latest Friday afternoon

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com