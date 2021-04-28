European Badminton Championships – Nhat Nguyen and Sam/Chloe into last 16

Olympic hopeful Nhat Nguyen and former European medallists Sam and Chloe Magee continue their good form.

Day Two

Mixed Doubles

Sam and Chloe Magee progress to the last 16 with a hard-fought win over Tiers Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille of the Netherlands 21-14 19021 21-14

Paul Reynolds and Rachael Darragh lost out to their higher-ranked opponents Eloi Adam and Margot Lambert of France 17-21 16-21

Men’s singles

Nhat Nguyen progresses to the last 16 of the Men’s singles with a win over Zvonimir Durkinjak of Croatia 23-21 21-14

Women’s Singles 

Rachael Darragh played another good singles match but was unable to get the win against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel losing 14-21 18-21

“The team did a great job on day two of the championships. Sam and Chloe used their experience to get through a tough last 32 match. Nhat Nguyen also stepped up to the mark against a very tricky opponent in Zvonimir Durkinjak. Rachael Darragh performed well in both her mixed and singles and despite not getting a win today she will have learned a lot from the matches she had. Two last 16 places put Ireland in a good position on Day three of the championships. We hope we can go at least one step further after the matches tomorrow”

Badminton Ireland HP Director Daniel Magee

Results

Mixed Doubles

RD 32Sam Magee and Chloe Magee (IRL) Bt Tiers Van Der Lecq and Debora Jille (NED) 21-14 19-21 21-14

RD 32 Paul Reynolds and Rachael Darragh (IRL) Lost to Eloi Adam and Margot Lambert (FRA) 17-21 16-21

Men’s singles

RD 32 Nhat Nguyen (IRL) bt  Zvonimir Durkinjak (HR) 23-21 21-14

Women’s Singles

RD 32 Rachael Darragh lost to Ksenia Polikarpova (IL) 14-21 18-21

