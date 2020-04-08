Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at Please support our heroes valiant effort by donating at https://www.heroes-aid.com/ and sharing this video.

Free live Sport on Wednesday – Watch ‘Darts At Home’ at 7:30pm Fans will be able to enjoy PDC stars in live darts action this evening.

Last week’s first staging of ‘Darts At Home’ saw five players live stream boards from their homes, with the popular concept featured on Sky Sports News the following day.

Devon Petersen triumphed in a mini-league which also saw Chris Dobey, Luke Humphries, Matthew Edgar and Ted Evetts take to the oche.

This Wednesday (April 8) will see four more PDC players go head-to-head in live darts action as ‘Darts At Home’ returns with a four-player mini-league.

Premier League star Nathan Aspinall heads up this week’s line-up, with Steve Beaton, Stephen Bunting and Jelle Klaasen also set to be in action.

Kicking off at 1930 BST, PDC commentator Dan Dawson will once again be on hand to talk through proceedings, with live score graphics provided by DartConnect.

All matches will be shown live on the PDC’s official Facebook page and YouTube channel.

Matches will be played over the best of nine legs.