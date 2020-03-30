The European Tour has this afternoon confirmed the postponement of the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open due to the continuing threat posed by the spread of Coronavirus.

The tournament was scheduled to be the European Tour’s second Rolex Series event of 2020, taking place at Mount Juliet Estate, Co. Kilkenny, from May 28-31, with Major Champion Graeme McDowell as host.

Keith Pelley, European Tour Chief Executive, said: “The decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open follows consultation with all stakeholders and was made with public health and well-being as our absolute priority. Our thoughts are with everyone right now and we are all united in trying to fight the spread of the pandemic.

“With this in mind, we will continue to evaluate all aspects of our 2020 European Tour schedule, and discussions on the rescheduling of postponed events will remain ongoing until we have clarity on the global situation.”

Colm McLoughlin, Executive Vice Chairman & CEO, Dubai Duty Free, said: “We fully support the European Tour in their decision to postpone the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open. The most important thing right now is the health and safety of all the players, the spectators, the sponsors and organisers, so it’s the right decision.”

Graeme McDowell, tournament host, said: “As important as the Dubai Duty Free Irish Open is to all of us, everyone’s health is our only concern. My thoughts are with everyone affected by the crisis and I hope everyone keeps safe and well during these difficult times.”