McIlroy & Lowry Underwhelm As Lightning Strikes

Team Ireland golfers Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry kicked off their Olympic careers when they teed-off on Thursday morning but they underwhelmed in the first round while lightning struck during their 18 holes.

McIlroy sits joint-20th after his opening round which saw the Northern Irish golfer finish two-under-par.

Lowry ended the first day just one shot behind his Team Ireland teammate on -1.

McIlroy began his day at the Kasumigaseki Country Club with two birdies in his first four shots but a bogey on the sixth hole pegged him back a little.

The 32-year-old managed two birdies and a bogey on the back nine to finish on 69, an unremarkable score considering leader Sepp Straka got a 63.

His final shots were delayed after play was stopped due to lightning but the Holywood professional was able to get back onto the course and finish his day.

The 19-time PGA Tour winner put up some impressive numbers on his drives throughout the day.

Shane Lowry had a relatively uneventful day out on the course in Saitama, posting two birdies, one bogey and parring the other holes.

A steady, if unspectacular first day from the Offalyman has him seven shots off the pace.

The highlight of Lowry’s performance was a late birdie on hole 16 to bring himself under par again after going even with a bogey a couple of shots earlier.

The equal scores of 35 on both sides of the course ensured the 2019 Champion Golfer of the Year ended his first round with a chance to chase the pack.

However, the golfer was disappointed in his first round as an Olympian and understands that the margin of error has narrowed.

The pair will return to the course tomorrow night, or in the early hours of Friday morning, whichever you prefer.

