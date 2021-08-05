Olympic Golf: Team Ireland Star Maguire Happy With R2 Performance

4 total views, 4 views today

Team Ireland golfer Leona Maguire has said that she is happy with her performance in round two of the Women’s Olympic golf tournament at the Kasumigaseki Country Club.

Maguire shot four-under-par to improve her overall total to that amount and get within five strokes of a medal.

Her Team Ireland teammate Stephanie Meadow is also on four-under and is tied with Maguire for 11th.

Maguire’s hole one bogey was soothed by four quick-fire birdies on the front nine to shoot the Cavan golfer up the leaderboard.

Her front nine of 33 was matched by a back nine of 34 that included two additional birdies and a bogey.

She credited her opportunity creation for her score, something she struggled with on day one.

“I played a lot better today and gave myself a lot more chances,” said Maguire. “I didn’t get off to the best of starts but I chipped in on 4 and I kind of feel like that turned the day for me.

“I then went on and had 3 birdies in a row on 6, 7 and 8 which was nice. It felt like I played quite solid today.

“There were a few putts that, had they gone in, it would have completely changed the day, but it was nice to finish with a birdie on 18 to head into tomorrow.”

Upon finishing her round, Maguire was also delighted to hear of boxer Kellie Harrington securing her place in the gold medal fight to take place this coming Sunday.

“What Kellie is doing is incredible,” Maguire said. “She was one of the first people I met when I got into the village last week.

“I’d love to see her win a gold medal, she really deserves it. It’s great to see the community and people at home rallying around her. I’m fortunate where I’m from it’s the same as well.

“If we can finish off this week on a high note and she can go win a gold medal on Sunday, that would be great.”

