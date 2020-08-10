Great offers for Sports fans on Black Friday 2020

If you have a person interested in sport and are looking for the perfect Christmas present then Black Friday offers are the way to go.

This year, Black Friday is on Friday 27 November, but sales will begin from Saturday 21 November. So keep logging back on here for updated offers right up to Cyber Monday on the 30th of November.

Here are some offers to look for this year, we will update once we see offers appearing.

If anyone in your family is a big horse racing fan, Racingtv offered half price on their 12-month subscription. That was a saving of around 200 euros.

If its football, NFL, Formula One, or rugby that is your fix Sky Sports offered a half-price subscription for 6 months saving around 100euro.

Gyms

Lots of gyms did half price for 12months, so make sure to log back on for localised offers.

Sports equipment and clothing

Lots of sports stores had up to 70% off during Black Friday sales. So there should be some offers close to you.

If you have a shop or online business who wants to appear on this page please email info@sportsnewsireland.com

