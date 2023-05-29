Harold Varner III Claims First American Victory at LIV Golf DC

Harold Varner III, a professional golfer with an 11-year career, had previously won individual trophies in Australia and Saudi Arabia.

However, he had never won on American soil until his recent victory at the LIV Golf DC tournament. This article highlights Varner’s triumph, the team competition, and notable performances during the event.

The goal has always been to change more lives. This win helps us do just that with my @hv3_foundation 💯 Nothing better than the support of my family, team and the fans today to see a goal realized. Good things coming! Thank you all 🖤 pic.twitter.com/CDYfilDw9S — Harold Varner III (@HV3_Golf) May 28, 2023

Harold Varner III’s American Breakthrough: Harold Varner III, a resident of North Carolina, secured his first win in the United States at the LIV Golf DC tournament. With a final-round score of 4-under 68, Varner clinched a one-stroke victory over Branden Grace. The win marked a significant milestone for Varner, who expressed his joy at finally winning in his favorite country.

Team Competition: While Varner celebrated his individual victory, his team, RangeGoats GC, took third place in the team competition. The Spanish-speaking Torque GC emerged victorious for the second time this season, shooting a final-round counting score of 9-under to finish at 27-under. Torque GC’s win prevented them from sweeping both trophies, as Varner’s performance helped RangeGoats GC secure a podium finish.

Key Moments and Performances: Varner showcased his skill with several clutch moments during the tournament. His hole-out from the bunker for birdie at the par-4 11th hole allowed him to take the lead, while his tee shot at the par-3 15th set up another birdie, giving him a two-stroke advantage. However, Grace, who had lost in a playoff two weeks prior, made a late surge with two birdies in his final three holes to tie Varner at 11-under.

The Final Putt for Victory: As Grace tied the lead, Varner faced a crucial moment on the par-5 18th hole. With a 6-iron from 197 yards, Varner landed his shot on the front edge of the green, settling 40 feet from the pin. His subsequent two-putt birdie secured the victory, marking his first win on American soil.

Team Standings and Impact: Torque GC’s win propelled them to third place in the season-long team standings. They now trail last year’s champions, 4Aces GC, and Stinger GC. Torque Captain Joaquin Niemann expressed confidence in his team’s performance heading into the second half of the season, emphasizing their aspiration to win the Team Championship.

Varner’s Celebration and Future Plans: Following his victory, Varner planned to celebrate by playing a round of golf on the Monday holiday with his friends at a municipal course. The victory not only brought joy to Varner but also elevated his position in the season-long Individual race, moving him from 19th to sixth place.

Conclusion: Harold Varner III’s triumph at the LIV Golf DC tournament marked his first victory on American soil. While Varner celebrated his individual achievement, Torque GC emerged as the winning team. The event showcased memorable moments, including Varner’s clutch shots and Grace’s late surge. With the season progressing, the competition among the teams and individuals promises to remain fierce as they strive for further success in the LIV Golf League.

