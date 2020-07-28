Ireland announce squad for ODI match against England

Ireland have announced a 14 player squad ahead of the ODI opener against England. Thursday will be the first of three one game internationals against the English.

Given the circumstances a 14 man squad can be selected to face the world champions. The 14 man squad allows for substitutions to be made at any stage. Ireland also have a travelling squad of 22 players in Southampton, while any of the eight reserve players can be brought in to subsequent matches.

Boyd Rankin is named in the squad despite having conceded 47 runs in 5 overs last weekend. However, Mark Adair has not been named in squad as he conceded 74 runs in 8 overs in a comeback from injury against England Lions on Sunday last. Chair of the National men’s selectors, Andrew White said, “As fans are aware, Mark underwent surgery earlier this year, and while that was successful, it has unfortunately meant that he is not yet back to the level that we need him at for international cricket”.

The team will likely seem some debutant for the game. Curtis Campher has been called up to the squad. He turned in a fantastic performance against Namibia for the Ireland Wolves in February. Harry Tector could also make his debut for Ireland. He has played in T20 internationals for Ireland and shown the qualities needed for international cricket. White said, “These ODIs are not only a great opportunity for our squad to test themselves against the world champions, but are extremely important in the context of qualification for the 2023 Cricket World Cup”.

Games

30 July: 1st ODI v England (day/night, starts 2pm)

1 August: 2nd ODI v England (day/night, starts 2pm)

4 August: 3rd ODI v England (day/night, starts 2pm)

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com