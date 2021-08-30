Ireland Beat France To Continue T20 World Cup Charge

Ireland produced a dominant display with the ball to defeat France and maintain second place in the ICC T20 World Cup European Qualifier tournament on Sunday morning.  

The third game of the tournament saw Ireland take on France in their first-ever meeting in international cricket.

After winning the toss, Ireland elected to bowl and immediately imposed their authority on the match with some frugal bowling.

Sophie MacMahon (1-2) and Leah Paul (2-5) bowled a tight and economical line leaving the French struggling at 7-2 after the first powerplay.

The French batters struggled under the conditions and pressure from the Irish bowlers, and wickets began to tumble.

All six Irish bowlers used picked up wickets as the side in blue collapsed for just 24 runs.

Ireland openers Rebecca Stokell (7*) and Louise Little (12*) knocked off the 25 runs required for victory within three overs.

Ireland claimed another 2 points and a boost to their net run rate, but, as they are set to face the Netherlands tomorrow morning in their final game of the tournament in a crunch match for what looks like 2nd place in the Qualifier Tournament. 

 The Netherlands have won the last two games heading into the final matchup with Ireland.

Neither side have been able to beat Scotland, who look set to seal the top spot with an unblemished record.

The Dutch have beaten Germany and France in recent days and will be a tough test for the Irish, who previously played them in July.

Ireland won the series 2-1 and will hope that the result of the final game will not motivate the Netherlands to an impressive victory.

