Irish Open looks set to be moved

The Irish Open looks set to moved from Mount Juliet in Co Kilkenny to the Galgorm Spa and Golf Resort, just outside Ballymena in Co Antrim.

Reports state that it is now “likely” that Ireland’s showpiece golfing event will take place in Galgorm from September 24th to September 27th. This would be to allow those from the USA to travel without having to quarantine. As we know by now restrictions mean that anyone arriving from the USA have to self isolate for a period of 14 days. These restrictions do not apply in Northern Ireland. The Belfast Telegraph report that efforts were made to make the event happen in Co Kilkenny as well as the Old Head of Kinsale. However, due to the Covid 19 restrictions European Tour organisers were forced to go up North.

However, the only negative about moving the tournament is that many European players may not travel as up to 40 players from Europe will be contesting the US Open the previous week. This will likely limit the field. Although, players like Graeme McDowell, Rory McIlroy and Shane Lowry could compete in tournament. However, McIlroy has stated he is staying in the US as of now due to the current Covid 10 pandemic. He said at the start of August, “I don’t know if I want to travel, I don’t know if I want to be exposed to more things and more people,”.

Incidentally, Galgorm us also due to host the Challenge Tour’s 160,000 pounds Northern Ireland Open also in September. This event is due to take place from September 3rd to 6th.

