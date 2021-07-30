324 total views, 324 views today

The battle for the light heavyweight title will be on when Jan Blachowicz, the current champion will take on the ultimate challenger Glover Teixeira on October 30 in the faraway Middle East, Abu Dhabi. The Polish international will be hoping to defend his UFC champions light heavyweight title for the second time as he locks horns against a formidable Brazilian, Glover Teixeira. Giving the nature of the fight, and top fighters involved, many UFC pundits and game punters have started predicting what could be the outcome of the game. A quick visit to ufc betting sites will certainly reveal more about the latest UFC games, betting tips, and odds. You can place a bet now to stand a better chance of winning cash rewards.

Jan Blachowicz the Ultimate Champion

Having originally won the UFC Light Heavyweight Championship against Dominick Reyes, on September 27, 2020, via a TKO in the second round. The Polish fighter then defended his title for the first time against the UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya on March 6, 2021, at UFC 259, this time, it was via unanimous decision, becoming the only person so far to defeat Adesanya in mixed martial arts.

The 38-year-old UFC champion in the light heavyweight category is expected to defend his title again when he faces the Brazilian Glover Teixeira later in the year.

Glover Teixeira a Second Time Coming for the Title Shot

Coming from a five-fight winning run, in which he has been an underdog or a pick‘em in four of those victories. The Brazilian Mixed Martial Arts fighter will be hoping he continues his streak to clinch his light heavyweight champion title. The 41-year-old was number one on the UFC rankings list as of November 9, 2020. He will be hoping to win the UFC Champion in the Light Heavyweight championship category, having lost the same fixture against Jon Jones in 2014.

Is Glover and Jan, Two of the Same Kind?

Many UFC pundits have observed that both Blachowicz and Teixeira are similar in terms of fighting styles. And it would be difficult to predict the winner. According to Evelyn Balyton, an expert in sports analysis, she concluded that the Brazilian challenger, Teixeira probably has the edge to win this fight, considering the fact he has effective boxing skills, with 18 knockouts to nine submissions out of his 32 win records.

However, it should also be noted that despite the fighting IQ of Glover Teixeira, including his ability to effectively determine when to maintain his energy and when to tug, the current UFC champion in the light heavyweight category, Blachowicz is a two-inch reach above his challenger, and considering his top kickboxing skills, he may just be the right to tame the challenger at bay.

Also, it has been observed over time, the 41-year-old Brazilian feet typically expose his legs to take more shots than he lands, and this could be his Achille’s heel, which the current champion will be more than ready to exploit in this match to his advantage.

Blachowicz vs Teixeira Match Prediction

Technically, this is a difficult fight to predict. But because Jan Blachowicz is the defending champion, and he is also the younger fighter between the two, if he can successfully land many kicks at range and then keep the fight on the feet or find a way to exhaust Glover’s energy, he is expected to take the win at the end of the day.

Blachowicz vs Teixeira Betting Odds

At the moment, UFC betting sites has disclosed Blachowicz vs Teixeira odds and the defending champion is having a -250 favorite to win, while the challenger is given the odd of +200 underdog. This implies a bet of $250 on Blachowicz will earn the punter a profit of $100 while a bet of $100 on Teixeira would earn the punter a net of $200 at the end of the day if the prediction checks out.

Fighter Odds

Jan Blachowicz -250

Glover Teixeira +200

