Joel Girrbach breaks course record to lead at the Irish Challenge

Jeol Girrbach is the first round leader of the Irish Challenge at The K Club in Co Kildare.

The Swiss player shot a course record 64 in the opening round to hold the lead by one shot from a trio of players.

“It’s amazing, I’m really pleased with that round and great to have a start like that,” the 2017 Swiss Challenge winner said. “It was a fantastic morning out there, beautiful weather, great conditions, and my game was brilliant this morning.”

Among the three are Ireland’s Conor Purcell who shot a 65 on Thursday. He is joined on -7 by Frenchman Gary Stal and Stefano Mazzoli.

John Murphy is next best of the home players after shooting a 66. He is one of five players on six-under-par. Scotland’s Craig Ross, Todd Clements of England, Deon Germishuys and Jeon weon Ko of France are all on that score.

Tom McKibbin is next best of the Irish players on five-under-par. Paul McBride, Robert Moran (AM) and Gary Hurley shot 68s today and are currently inside the top-25.

South Africa’s Tristen Strydom recorded his third hole-in-one, and first in Europe, when he aced the par three 17th hole on his way to a three under par round 69.

Select Round one scores (Irish players highlighted)

64 J GIRRBACH (SUI),

65 C PURCELL, S MAZZOLI (ITA), G STAL (FRA),

66 D GERMISHUYS (RSA), J MURPHY, J KO (FRA), C ROSS (SCO), T CLEMENTS (ENG),

67 N KIMSEY (ENG), M ORRIN (ENG), A SADDIER (FRA), T MCKIBBIN, H ELLIS (ENG),

68 P MCBRIDE, R MORAN (AM) (IRL), L VAN MEIJEL (NED), P MEJOW (GER), V GARCIA BROTO (ESP), S DEL VAL (ESP), G HURLEY (IRL), R KAMINSKI (RSA), O FARRELL (ENG), J LONG (ENG),

69 J DE BRUYN (GER), T STRYDOM (RSA), J RUTHERFORD (ENG), R EVANS (ENG), J SAINZ (ESP), D RAVETTO (FRA), M MORUGAN (ESP), R PETERSSON (SWE), C MIVIS (BEL), M MANASSERO (ITA), M ITEN (SUI), J GUMBERG (USA).

Other Irish scores

72 J SUGRUE, R MCGEE, G MOYNIHAN,

73 R MULLARNEY, D MCELROY,

74 R CLARKE, M MCCLEAN,

75 M POWER (AM), C O’ROURKE,

76 M YOUNG, L GREHAN,

77 R DAWSON, C WILLIAMS,

78 L DONNELLY,

82 H FOLEY (AM).

