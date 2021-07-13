Olympics Schedule Friday July 30th – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is the schedule for all Irish athletes competing in the Olympics on Friday, July 30th.

All times are in Irish Standard Time.

Equestrian (00:30-3:00, 09:30-12:10)

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 1 Session 1 and 2 – Sam Watson, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Austin O’Connor (Alternate)

Rowing (00:45-02:55)

Women’s Single Sculls Finals A, B and C – Sanita Puspure

Athletics (01:00-04:30, 11:00-13:00)

Women’s 800m Round 1 – Síofra Cléirigh Büttner

Men’s 400m Hurdles Round 1 – Thomas Barr

Mixed 4x400m Relay Round 1 – Cillin Greene, Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Robert McDonnell, Cliodhna Manning

Swimming (02:30-04:10, 11:00-13:30)

Men’s 100m Butterfly Semifinals – Shane Ryan

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final – Mona McSharry

11:00

Women’s 50m Freestyle Heats – Daniele Hill

Men’s 1500m Freestyle Heats – Daniel Wiffen

Boxing (03:00-06:10, 09:00-12:10)

09:00

Women’s Light (57-60kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Kellie Harrington

Men’s Welter (63-69kg) Quarterfinals – Aidan Walsh

Men’s Light Heavy (75-81kg) Quarterfinals – Emmet Brennan

Judo (03:00-06:30, 09:00-11:50)

Irish Athletes TBA

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

Laser Radial Women – Annalise Murphy

49er Men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddilove

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

