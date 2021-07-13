Olympics Schedule Saturday July 31st – Irish Athletes Timetable

tokyo 2020 olympics

Here is the schedule for all Irish athletes taking part in the Olympics on Saturday, July 31st.

All times are in Irish Standard Time.

Equestrian (00:30-03:10)

Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 – Session 3 – Sam Watson, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Austin O’Connor (Reserve)

Athletics (01:00-04:00, 11:00-13:55)

Men’s 800m Round 1 – Mark English

Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round – Sarah Lavin

Women’s 800m Semifinals – Síofra Cléirigh Büttner

Mixed 4x400m Relay Final – Cillin Greene, Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Robert McDonnell, Cliodhna Manning

Badminton (01:00-08:00)

Men’s Singles Quarterfinals – Nhat Nguyen

Swimming (02:30-04:10)

Men’s 100m Butterfly Final – Shane Ryan

Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final – Mona McSharry

Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals – Daniele Hill

Boxing (03:00-05:55, 09:00-11:55)

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Brendan Irvine

Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals – Aoife O’Rourke

Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal – Michaela Walsh

Sailing (04:00-10:00)

49er Men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddiville

Hockey (10:30-14:15)

Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs Great Britain

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy

Equestrian (23:45-03:10)

Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual – Sam Watson, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Austin O’Connor

To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.

For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.

