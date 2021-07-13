Olympics Schedule Saturday July 31st – Irish Athletes Timetable

Here is the schedule for all Irish athletes taking part in the Olympics on Saturday, July 31st.
All times are in Irish Standard Time.
Equestrian (00:30-03:10)
Eventing Dressage Team and Individual Day 2 – Session 3 – Sam Watson, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Austin O’Connor (Reserve)
Athletics (01:00-04:00, 11:00-13:55)
Men’s 800m Round 1 – Mark English
Women’s 100m Hurdles Qualifying Round – Sarah Lavin
Women’s 800m Semifinals – Síofra Cléirigh Büttner
Mixed 4x400m Relay Final – Cillin Greene, Chris O’Donnell, Phil Healy, Sophie Becker, Robert McDonnell, Cliodhna Manning
Badminton (01:00-08:00)
Men’s Singles Quarterfinals – Nhat Nguyen
Swimming (02:30-04:10)
Men’s 100m Butterfly Final – Shane Ryan
Women’s 200m Breaststroke Final – Mona McSharry
Women’s 50m Freestyle Semifinals – Daniele Hill
Boxing (03:00-05:55, 09:00-11:55)
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Brendan Irvine
Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals – Aoife O’Rourke
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal – Michaela Walsh
09:00
Men’s Fly (48-52kg) – Preliminaries – Round of 16 – Brendan Irvine
Women’s Middle (69-75kg) QuarterFinals – Aoife O’Rourke
Women’s Feather (54-57kg) SemiFinal – Michaela Walsh
Sailing (04:00-10:00)
49er Men – Robert Dickson, Seán Waddiville
Hockey (10:30-14:15)
Women’s Pool A, Ireland vs Great Britain
Golf (23:30-08:00)
Men’s Individual Stroke Play Round 4 – Shane Lowry, Rory McIlroy
Equestrian (23:45-03:10)
Eventing Cross Country Team and Individual – Sam Watson, Cathal Daniels, Sarah Ennis, Austin O’Connor
To see a list of all qualified Irish athletes going to the Olympics, click here.
For in-depth profiles of each Irish athlete at the Olympics, click here.