Olympics Schedule Thursday August 5th – Irish Athletes Timetable

This is the schedule for all the action in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics involving Irish athletes that takes place on Thursday, August 5th.

All times are fixed to Irish Standard Time.

Diving (02:00-03:25, 07:00-08:25)

Women’s 10m Platform Semifinal and Final – Tanya Watson

Boxing (06:00-08:10)

Women’s Light (57-60kg) Semifinals – Kellie Harrington

Men’s Fly (48-52kg) Semifinals – Brendan Irvine

Men’s Feather (52-57kg) Final – Kurt Walker

Track Cycling (07:30-10:50)

Men’s Omnium Races – One of Felix English, Mark Downey, Fintan Ryan

Athletics (08:30-10:05, 11:00-13:45, 21:30-02:00)

Men’s 20km Race Walk Final – David Kenny

11:00

Men’s 1500m Semifinals – Andrew Coscoran

21:30

Men’s 50km Race Walk – Brendan Boyce, Alex Wright

Golf (23:30-08:00)

Women’s Individual Stroke Play Round 3 – Leona Maguire, Stephanie Meadows

