Team Ireland launch guidebook and interactive webpage for Tokyo 2020

Team Ireland have announced a new webpage to get to know all the Irish athletes in Tokyo and to keep up to date with official news

Ireland will be sending record numbers of116 athletes to the Tokyo 2020 Olympics Games.

To help fans stuck at home, the Olympic Federation of Ireland (OFI) has developed a Team Ireland Guidebook designed as an introduction to the athletes who will compete for Ireland in Tokyo, as well as an explainer about their sports.

To meet Team Ireland view the Guidebook, click here.

In Tokyo, the 116 athletes will compete for Ireland across 19 sports from Friday, 23rd July to Sunday, 8th August.

In addition to this guidebook, an interactive web page has been developed in collaboration with the Olympic Channel.

This will have a live link to the schedule and results in the Olympic Games. It can also be filtered by sport and country for more in depth coverage.

To see the Olympics interactive webpage, click here.

List of Irish athletes qualified for the 2021 Olympic Games – Schedule/Timetable

 

RTÉ will be showing all of the Irish action from Tokyo live as well as highlight packages and athlete interviews.

Ireland’s first event will be the rowers on Friday morning, 23rd July just before the opening ceremony.

The Opening Ceremony takes place on Friday the 23 July 2021 at 12 noon Irish time (8pm local time).

Team Ireland announce flag bearers for Tokyo 2020

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

