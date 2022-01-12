Possible Schedule for list of Irish athletes at Winter Olympics

6,759 total views, 677 views today

The official team announcement for Team Ireland in Beijing 2022 is due to be on the 24 January, and the team announcement will be released from the Pre-Games holding camp in Innsbruck, Austria. At least six people are guaranteed to be on the team across Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Cross Country Skiing and Luge, with allocation places set to be confirmed for Skeleton early next week. Short Track Skater Liam O’Brien missed out by one spot when the qualification period closed before Christmas.

The Beijing Games is spread across three distinct villages and zones – Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. Speaking ahead of travelling to the Games, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022, Nancy Chillingworth outlined the challenging journey of the athletes, and what to expect.

“At the moment Team Ireland will definitely be present in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou and there is still an outside possibility of an athlete in Beijing. This qualification has been extremely challenging for all athletes as they have struggled to qualify against a background of increased covid restrictions and competition cancellations. They have shown immense resilience in the face of these setbacks, and we are looking forward to supporting them to perform to their best in Beijing.

“Although the final team will not be known until qualification and selection concludes next week, we do know that there will be a mix of experienced Olympians and athletes making their Olympic debut which will be exciting, and we are looking forward to the team having an opportunity to get to know each other and build a sense of the Team Ireland culture in the pre-games camp.

“Beijing 2022 will be implementing very strict covid countermeasures, many of which are similar to those experienced in Tokyo 2020 but with some added layers around the strictness of the closed loop, daily pcr testing, monitoring of FFP2 mask wearing, health tracking in advance of travel etc. As Team Ireland we are prepared for this and have run a number of webinars with the prospective team to ensure everyone knows what is expected.”

The team will be training in Innsbruck from the 20 January before they travel to Beijing on the 26 January, and photography of Team Ireland will be available to the media alongside the team announcement and a media guidebook.

Later this month the Road to Beijing challenge will be officially launched. The OFI Dare to Believe schools challenge will bring the Winter Olympic Games to school children right around Ireland, and will be based on the Road to Tokyo which saw 55,000 children participate. As part of the reveal of the official poster, the Road to Beijing Colouring Competition is underway, with the closing date for entries on the 17th January.

Today Bubba Newby who competes in the Freestyle Halfpipe Skiing events will be doing a takeover on our Instagram account.

Profiles of athletes to date who have been targeting qualification:

One was Luge athlete Elsa Desmond

Two was Alpine Skier Jack Gower

Three was Snowboarder Maggie Rose Carrigan

Four was Alpine Skier Tess Arbez

Five was Alpine Skier Alec Scott

Six was Freestyle Moguls Skier Claire Dooley

Seven was Freestyle Halfpipe Skier Bubba Newby

SPORT EVENT STATUS Alpine Skiing Female TBC Male TBC Cross-country skiing Male TBC Freestyle Skiing Male Halfpipe Qualified Luge Female Qualified Short Track Skating Male 1500m Not qualified One spot outside qualification Skeleton Male TBC Snowboard Male Halfpipe Qualified Female Parallel Giant Slalom Not qualified

TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OVERVIEW

Sport Name Event Competition Date Ceremony All Opening Ceremony 04-Feb Alpine Skiing Male Downhill 06-Feb Cross‑country skiing ThomasWestgard 15km 06-Feb Alpine Skiing Female Giant Slalom 07-Feb Luge Elsa Desmond Run 1 & 2 07-Feb Snowboard Maggie Rose Carrigan Parallel Giant Slalom 08-Feb Alpine Skiing Male Super G 08-Feb Luge Elsa Desmond Run 3 & 4 08-Feb Cross‑country skiing Thomas Westgard Sprint 08-Feb Alpine Skiing Female Slalom Run 1&2 09-Feb Snowboard Seamus O’Connor Halfpipe Qualifying 09-Feb Skeleton Brendan Doyle Run 1 & 2 10-Feb Alpine Skiing Male Alpine Combined Downhill 10-Feb Snowboard Seamus O’Connor Halfpipe Final (1,2, 3) 11-Feb Alpine Skiing Female Super G 11-Feb Cross‑country skiing Thomas Westgard 15km Classic 11-Feb Skeleton Brendan Doyle Run 3 & 4 11-Feb Alpine Skiing Male Giant Slalom Run1 & 2 13-Feb Alpine Skiing Female Downhill 15-Feb Alpine Skiing Male Slalom Run 1&2 16-Feb Alpine Skiing Female Alpine Combined Downhill 17-Feb Freestyle skiing Brendan Newby Halfpipe Qualifying 1&2 17-Feb Freestyle skiing Brendan Newby Halfpipe Final (1. 2 & 3) 19-Feb Cross‑country skiing Thomas Westgard 50km 19-Feb Ceremony All Closing Ceremony 20-Feb