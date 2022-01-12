Possible Schedule for list of Irish athletes at Winter Olympics

6,759 total views, 677 views today
The official team announcement for Team Ireland in Beijing 2022 is due to be on the 24 January, and the team announcement will be released from the Pre-Games holding camp in Innsbruck, Austria. At least six people are guaranteed to be on the team across Alpine Skiing, Snowboarding, Freestyle Skiing, Cross Country Skiing and Luge, with allocation places set to be confirmed for Skeleton early next week. Short Track Skater Liam O’Brien missed out by one spot when the qualification period closed before Christmas.
The Beijing Games is spread across three distinct villages and zones – Beijing, Yanqing and Zhangjiakou. Speaking ahead of travelling to the Games, Team Ireland Chef de Mission for Beijing 2022, Nancy Chillingworth outlined the challenging journey of the athletes, and what to expect.
“At the moment Team Ireland will definitely be present in Yanqing and Zhangjiakou and there is still an outside possibility of an athlete in Beijing. This qualification has been extremely challenging for all athletes as they have struggled to qualify against a background of increased covid restrictions and competition cancellations. They have shown immense resilience in the face of these setbacks, and we are looking forward to supporting them to perform to their best in Beijing.
“Although the final team will not be known until qualification and selection concludes next week, we do know that there will be a mix of experienced Olympians and athletes making their Olympic debut which will be exciting, and we are looking forward to the team having an opportunity to get to know each other and build a sense of the Team Ireland culture in the pre-games camp.
“Beijing 2022 will be implementing very strict covid countermeasures, many of which are similar to those experienced in Tokyo 2020 but with some added layers around the strictness of the closed loop, daily pcr testing, monitoring of FFP2 mask wearing, health tracking in advance of travel etc. As Team Ireland we are prepared for this and have run a number of webinars with the prospective team to ensure everyone knows what is expected.”
The team will be training in Innsbruck from the 20 January before they travel to Beijing on the 26 January, and photography of Team Ireland will be available to the media alongside the team announcement and a media guidebook.
Later this month the Road to Beijing challenge will be officially launched. The OFI Dare to Believe schools challenge will bring the Winter Olympic Games to school children right around Ireland, and will be based on the Road to Tokyo which saw 55,000 children participate. As part of the reveal of the official poster, the Road to Beijing Colouring Competition is underway, with the closing date for entries on the 17th January.
Today Bubba Newby who competes in the Freestyle Halfpipe Skiing events will be doing a takeover on our Instagram account.
Profiles of athletes to date who have been targeting qualification:
One was Luge athlete Elsa Desmond
Two was Alpine Skier Jack Gower
Three was Snowboarder Maggie Rose Carrigan
Four was Alpine Skier Tess Arbez
Five was Alpine Skier Alec Scott
Six was Freestyle Moguls Skier Claire Dooley
Seven was Freestyle Halfpipe Skier Bubba Newby
|EVENT
|STATUS
|Alpine Skiing
|Female
|TBC
|Male
|TBC
|Cross-country skiing
|Male
|TBC
|Freestyle Skiing
|Male Halfpipe
|Qualified
|Luge
|Female
|Qualified
|Short Track Skating
|Male 1500m
|Not qualified
One spot outside qualification
|Skeleton
|Male
|TBC
|Snowboard
|Male Halfpipe
|Qualified
|Female Parallel Giant Slalom
|Not qualified
TENTATIVE SCHEDULE OVERVIEW
|Sport
|Name
|Event
|Competition Date
|Ceremony
|All
|Opening Ceremony
|04-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Male
|Downhill
|06-Feb
|Cross‑country skiing
|ThomasWestgard
|15km
|06-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Female
|Giant Slalom
|07-Feb
|Luge
|Elsa Desmond
|Run 1 & 2
|07-Feb
|Snowboard
|Maggie Rose Carrigan
|Parallel Giant Slalom
|08-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Male
|Super G
|08-Feb
|Luge
|Elsa Desmond
|Run 3 & 4
|08-Feb
|Cross‑country skiing
|Thomas Westgard
|Sprint
|08-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Female
|Slalom Run 1&2
|09-Feb
|Snowboard
|Seamus O’Connor
|Halfpipe Qualifying
|09-Feb
|Skeleton
|Brendan Doyle
|Run 1 & 2
|10-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Male
|Alpine Combined Downhill
|10-Feb
|Snowboard
|Seamus O’Connor
|Halfpipe Final (1,2, 3)
|11-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Female
|Super G
|11-Feb
|Cross‑country skiing
|Thomas Westgard
|15km Classic
|11-Feb
|Skeleton
|Brendan Doyle
|Run 3 & 4
|11-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Male
|Giant Slalom Run1 & 2
|13-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Female
|Downhill
|15-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Male
|Slalom Run 1&2
|16-Feb
|Alpine Skiing
|Female
|Alpine Combined Downhill
|17-Feb
|Freestyle skiing
|Brendan Newby
|Halfpipe Qualifying 1&2
|17-Feb
|Freestyle skiing
|Brendan Newby
|Halfpipe Final (1. 2 & 3)
|19-Feb
|Cross‑country skiing
|Thomas Westgard
|50km
|19-Feb
|Ceremony
|All
|Closing Ceremony
|20-Feb