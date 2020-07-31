This weekend promises to be an action-packed one for National showjumping as the next round of the Underwriting Exchange and Horse Sport Ireland moves to Mullingar Equestrian, where International course designer Alan Wade will set a challenge for the top riders participating.

On Saturday, the TRI Equestrian sponsored leg of the Underwriting Exchange Grand Prix will see top names battle it out for the €4,000 on offer. On the star-list are Olympians Cian O’Connor and Greg Broderick, former World Champion Dermott Lennon, as well as European medal winners Max Wachman and Kate Derwin. One to watch this weekend is local rider Robyn Fagan, who will be hoping to make her presence felt on home soil.

There is currently very little separating the top five on the leaderboard, where Susan Fitzpatrick still occupies the top position on 20 points, two points ahead of last weekend victor Jonathan Smyth.

Winner in Kernan Equestrian, Toronto-born Rebecca McGoldrick will be looking to add to her tally as she will compete with Baccara Des Forets and Horatio Van Erpekom.

Jonathan Smyth will compete with three horses this weekend, namely Carrick Kilderrys Diamond, Crystal Tom and Mulvin Lui, as he bids to make the most of Susan Fitzpatrick’s absence in Mullingar.

Speaking ahead of the weekend, sponsor on the day Brendan Murphy Managing Director of TRI Equestrian said:

“TRI Equestrian has a long association with Mullingar Equestrian and we are delighted to sponsor this round of the National Grand Prix. Due to the protocols in place we won’t be attending, but we will be represented by our two sponsored riders, Katie Conlon and Luke Campbell who will be competing in the Grand Prix.”

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com