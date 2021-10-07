Sinead Kavanagh to get featherweight title shot at Bellator 271

By
James Roulston Mooney
-
Bellator Sinead Kavanagh

 1 total views,  1 views today

Sinead Kavanagh will get a shot at Cris Cyborg’s featherweight title in the main event of Bellator 271 next month.

The event will take place on November 12 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Hollywood, Florida and will be available to watch on Virgin Media Two.

Bellator President Scott Coker announced the news on Wednesday’s edition of ‘The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani’ along with the news that Peter Queally and Patricky Pitbull’s rematch in Dublin has been upgraded to a title bout.

It will be Cyborg’s third title defence since her win over Julia Budd in January 2020 to earn the title in her debut for the promotion.

The 36-year-old has not lost since making the move to Bellator after a seven-fight run in the UFC.

Cyborg most recently defeated Leslie Smith via TKO in the fifth round at Bellator 259 in May.

Kavanagh will enter the fight on a winning streak of two after victories over Olga Rubin and Katharina Lehner.

The SBG Ireland athlete will fight for the first time in 13 months when she enters the ring in search of Bellator gold.

Her most recent loss comes against Smith in July 2019 – Kavanagh has also lost to Arlene Blencowe, who was Cyborg’s opponent for her first title defence.

The news follows Fight Academy Ireland prospect Paul Hughes’ win over Morgan Charriere to claim the interim featherweight championship at Cage Warriors 128.

LiveScores Now Available at IrishScores.com

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here