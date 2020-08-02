James Tennyson produced a stunning display as he beat Gavin Gwynne at the Fight Night Camp in Essex on Saturday evening. The sixth round stoppage meant Tennyson claimed the British lightweight title.

Tennyson who is 26 years of age, was due to fight his opponent in May. However, with Covid 19 this couldn’t happen. However, it was worth the wait for the Belfast man as he put in a spectacular six round performance to make two wins on the bounce after beating Craig Evans in November 2019. To the credit of Gwynne he played his part in a fair and good fight. He took a lot of punishment but that eventually told in Round 6. Tennyson caught his opponent with a right hander which forced Gwynne to take a knee. He survived the 10 second count by the referee but he was met with a barrage of punches soon later which forced the referee to step in and halt proceedings.

Speaking to Sky Sports after the fight Tennyson said, Gavin is a real tough lad and I got him out of there early,” Tennyson said. “I’m happy with my performance. Shame there couldn’t be a crowd here to back it up”. He continued and said his trainer Tony Dunlop said to him “to be patient, to move around and pick his shots.

Tennyson said in a tweet after the fight:

When you put your heart and soul into something you love this is what it means to me!! Love what i do and love everyone of use legends who have been supporting me throughout!! #TeamTennyson!❤️ pic.twitter.com/JbmtTkzkS8

— James Tennyson (@JamesT931) August 1, 2020

Eddie Hearne, Tennyson’s promoter suggested that bigger fights were to come for the Lisburn man. Hearne said, that fights with Jorge Linares and Francesco Patera are been looked at. He said, “They are the fights we want to see,”.

LiveScores Now Available at LoveGAA.com