Olympian Greg Broderick is amongst the riders competing in the first Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix tomorrow (5th July) at Galway Equestrian.

In total 56 combinations have to jump in the Underwriting Exchange National Grand Prix League. Similarly, the ISH Studbook Series has also attracted large numbers.

Jumping in the National Grand Prix is scheduled to start at 14.45.

To view the start-list and results see SJI Live https://www.sjilive.ie/event-details/9616836/20200705