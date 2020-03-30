It looks like we will have another casualty to the 2020 sporting calendar as it seems Wimbledon organisers will announce the cancellation of the event this week due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to German Tennis Federation (DTB) vice-president Dirk Hordorff said.

All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) officials said last week the event, due to start on 29 June would not be played behind closed doors and postponement was not without significant risk and difficulty.

“Wimbledon has stated that they will have a board meeting next Wednesday and will make the final decision there,” Hordorff told Sky Sports Germany.

“I am also involved in the bodies of the ATP and WTA. The necessary decisions have already been made there and Wimbledon will decide to cancel next Wednesday. There is no doubt about it. This is necessary in the current situation.

“It is completely unrealistic to imagine that with the travel restrictions that we currently have an international tennis tournament where hundreds of thousands of people from all over the world would travel. That is unthinkable.”