The Coolmore-owned, Cezanne, a son of Curlin who cost $3.65 million as a 2 year-old, made a winning debut under jockey Flavien Prat, in a maiden sprint for 3-year-olds and upwards, at Santa Anita, last weekend.

The Bob Baffert-trained colt’s pedigree is top class. His dam, Achieving, is a sibling to the Baffert-trained Grade 1 winner Streaming. The third dam of Cezanne is Better Than Honour, who produced 2007 champion 3-year-old filly Rags to Riches, Belmont winner Jazil, and Grade 2 winner Casino Drive.

Cezanne won the 6½-furlong, $51,000 maiden by 2¼ lengths, though he broke slowly on the rail. He soon settled in midfield under Prat, moving between rivals Brazen and Mystery Man to go second at the half-mile pole.

Cezanne soon pulled away under mild urging from his rider Prat for a comfortable win for the colt bred in Kentucky by Hill ‘n’ Dale Equine Holdings and Vinnie Viola’s St. Elias Stables.

The Curling colt’s auction price was the highest for a 2-year-old since The Green Monkey went for $16 million in 2006. Cezanne was purchased at the Fasig-Tipton Gulfstream selected 2-year-olds in training.