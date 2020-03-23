The Dubai World Cup Organising Committee has announced the cancellation of this year’s Dubai World Cup meeting at Meydan Racecourse, scheduled for Saturday 28th March, due to the ongoing health implications of the coronavirus and precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government.

In a statement from Saeed Al Tayer, Chairman of the Board & CEO of Meydan Group LLC, the reason for cancelling the 25th running of the $35 million Dubai World Cup was explained:

“Due to the ongoing global health implications of the coronavirus (COVID-19) and precautionary measures being implemented by the UAE government, the organising committee regrets to announce the cancellation of the Dubai World Cup 2020 meeting at Meydan Racecourse on Saturday, March 28.”

The Dubai World Cup meeting, which was first held in 1996, comprises nine races worth a cumulative purse of $35 million.

The event’s feature race is the Dubai World Cup, the world’s second richest horse race after the $20 million Saudi Cup, with a stake of $12 million.